2B/1B Volleyball: Toutle Lake fights back, fights off Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — Toutle Lake picked up a hard fought non-league victory on the road against Mossyrock on Wednesday. The Ducks dropped the first set, but managed to come back and pick up the win in five sets, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25 and 15-13.

“So happy with how the team played tonight,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “We knew Mossyrock was going to be tough and the girls really stepped up.”

Ileigh Lynn was a standout on the offensive end for the Ducks with a team-high 13 kills while Grace Hadaller and Layni Brandhorst both added five. Jordyn Grabenhorst had a well-rounded game as she had 10 kills to pair with 13 assists. Natalie Bair was the Ducks assist leader with 19.

After dropping the opening set, the Ducks pulled away to even the match at one in the second after cleaning up their play.

“We were definitely trying to eliminate the mistakes on our side of the court,” Merzoian said. “It was good to see the girls dig deep and take care of the ball. We did struggle with serve receive a little but they got better as the night went on.”