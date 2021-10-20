2B/1B Volleyball Roundup: Napavine beats Toledo in four

TOLEDO — The Toledo Riverhawks made a strong run at Napavine on Tuesday, but they ultimately lost to the Tigers in four sets, 19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, in a Central 2B match.
Brynn Williams continued to do a little bit of everything for the Riverhawks with a match-high 17 assists to go along with four kills, six digs and two aces.
Aleena Bloomstrom added five kills and five digs for Toledo while Eden Jones added six kills, a dig and a block at the net. Stefani Arceo-Hansen tallied four kills, four aces and one dig for Toledo.
Toledo (4-8) is on the road at Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Kalama sweeps Wahkiakum
CATHLAMET — Kalama picked up a well-rounded win over Wahkiakum on Tuesday as the Chinooks needed just three sets to finish off the mules 25-19, 25-6, 25-16.
“It was a solid win tonight with every player contributing,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.
Kendal Collins shined on both offense and defense for Kalama as she finished with 11 kills and 15 digs, both of which led all players on the match.
“She is definitely peaking at the right time,” O’Neil said.
Irene Martinez also put together a strong all-around performance with eight kills and nine digs. Ella Capen was a wall between the pins with six stuff blocks on the match.
Megan Leitz led the Mules offensively with six kills and Courtney Carlson added four. Reigha Niemeyer finished the night with nine digs and Emmie Niemela was a standout with strong play at the net.
Kalama (12-2) will face off against another Central 2B opponent in Toledo at home on Thursday.
Wahkiakum (5-8) also has a league matchup on the road at Toutle Lake on Monday.
Toutle Lake dominates Morton-White Pass
TOUTLE — It was another strong showing for Toutle Lake on Tuesday night as they picked up a league win with a convincing sweep of Morton-White Pass as the Ducks controlled from start to finish 25-16, 25-15, 25-7.
Jordyn Grabenhorst finished with 11 assists to go along with a team-high 10 digs while putting together a strong showing at the service line. Natalie Bair also put together a strong night passing with a match-high 18 assists to go along with five kills.
Grace Hadaller took control of the attack with a match-high 12 kills to lead the Ducks. Layni Brandhorst and Haylie Coder both chipped in five kills on the match.
Toutle Lake (9-5) will be on the road at Kalama on Thursday.
Comets sweep Kodiaks
NASELLE — Despite missing a couple of key pieces, the Naselle volleyball team had little trouble with Columbia Adventist, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.
The Comets spent much of the night without libero Brynn Tarabochia and Lauren Katyryniuk, who had a speaking engagement. In Tarabochia’s place, Peyton Dalton led Naselle with 13 digs, to go along with her 21 assists and three aces.
Morgan Reitz had one of her best games of the season, with nine kills — on .429 hitting — to share the team lead with Kaylin Shrives, five aces, and seven digs. Shrives also added nine digs, and she and Delaney Kragerud both sent back three blocks. Kragerud had eight kills herself, and six digs.
Naselle (12-2) will go to Menlo to play Willapa Valley on Thursday.