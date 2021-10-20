2B/1B Volleyball Roundup: Napavine beats Toledo in four

TOLEDO — The Toledo Riverhawks made a strong run at Napavine on Tuesday, but they ultimately lost to the Tigers in four sets, 19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, in a Central 2B match.

Brynn Williams continued to do a little bit of everything for the Riverhawks with a match-high 17 assists to go along with four kills, six digs and two aces.

Aleena Bloomstrom added five kills and five digs for Toledo while Eden Jones added six kills, a dig and a block at the net. Stefani Arceo-Hansen tallied four kills, four aces and one dig for Toledo.

Toledo (4-8) is on the road at Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

Kalama sweeps Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Kalama picked up a well-rounded win over Wahkiakum on Tuesday as the Chinooks needed just three sets to finish off the mules 25-19, 25-6, 25-16.

“It was a solid win tonight with every player contributing,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.

Kendal Collins shined on both offense and defense for Kalama as she finished with 11 kills and 15 digs, both of which led all players on the match.

“She is definitely peaking at the right time,” O’Neil said.