2B/1B Volleyball roundup: Mules make it three in a row

WINLOCK — The Wahkiakum volleyball team needed a shift Tuesday at Winlock, but once they did, the Mules rolled to victory, beating the Cardinals 21-25, 30-28, 25-13, 25-17.
After taking the first set, Winlock stayed ahead for much of the second, but Wahkiakum was able to fend off four set points before taking the set in extras. From there, it was all Mules.
“Between Sets 1 and 2 I asked my athletes to make a mental shift from ‘playing to not lose’ to ‘playing to win,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “They took me up on the challenge and that shift helped us make it through the huge, momentum-shifting, Set 2 with a win. Set 2 definitely swayed the momentum and helped to carry us through Sets 3 and 4.”
Megan Leitz paced the Mules with 12 kills, Kameron Watkins and Bailey McKinley had five apiece, and Courtney Carlson add four, secondary to the 28 assists she dished out.
On the defensive side of things, Reigha Neimeyer had 12 digs, led the serve-receive effort, and 100% on her own serves.
‘We made some good progress tonight in our consistency in both the volleyball and mental aspects of the game,” Hurley said.
Wahkiakum (3-6) will host Stevenson on Thursday, and Winlock (3-3) will face Toutle Lake.
Chinooks sweep Riverhawks
TOLEDO — The Kalama volleyball team stretched its winning streak to seven matches — including five straight sweeps — with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-9 victory over Toledo.
Kendal Collins took her turn to lead the offense, putting up nine kills and serving for 18 points. Rhegan O’Neil dished out 22 assists and had 23 service points — 17 of them coming in a row during a dominant stretch for the visitors to help them take the first set.
Alena Ross had four kills of her own, and added four digs.
Senior Brynn Williams led Toledo with four kills and two aces. Lyndzie Filla had five digs.
Kalama (8-2) will play host to Adna on Thursday. Toledo will get the rest of the week off, and host Toutle Lake on Oct. 12.
Comets sweep away Eagles
The Naselle volleyball team took care of business in Longview on Tuesday, sweeping Three Rivers Christian 25-19, 25-12, 25-13.
The Comets put up 18 aces as a team, led by five from Bryn Tarabochia, four from Kaylin Shrives, and three from Morgan Reitz. The offense at the net was just as spread out; Shrives led the way with nine kills, Echo Cenci had six, Delaney Kragerud had five, and five other Comets finished with at least two.
Kragerud added five blocks, while Tarabochia had 12 digs. Peyton Dalton dished out 21 assists.