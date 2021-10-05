2B/1B Volleyball roundup: Mules make it three in a row

TOLEDO — The Kalama volleyball team stretched its winning streak to seven matches — including five straight sweeps — with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-9 victory over Toledo.

Kendal Collins took her turn to lead the offense, putting up nine kills and serving for 18 points. Rhegan O’Neil dished out 22 assists and had 23 service points — 17 of them coming in a row during a dominant stretch for the visitors to help them take the first set.

Alena Ross had four kills of her own, and added four digs.

Senior Brynn Williams led Toledo with four kills and two aces. Lyndzie Filla had five digs.

Kalama (8-2) will play host to Adna on Thursday. Toledo will get the rest of the week off, and host Toutle Lake on Oct. 12.

Comets sweep away Eagles

The Naselle volleyball team took care of business in Longview on Tuesday, sweeping Three Rivers Christian 25-19, 25-12, 25-13.

The Comets put up 18 aces as a team, led by five from Bryn Tarabochia, four from Kaylin Shrives, and three from Morgan Reitz. The offense at the net was just as spread out; Shrives led the way with nine kills, Echo Cenci had six, Delaney Kragerud had five, and five other Comets finished with at least two.