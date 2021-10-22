2B/1B Volleyball roundup: Kalama stays perfect in league, sweeps Toutle Lake

KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team’s sweep streak hit double-digits Thursday, as the Chinooks beat Toutle Lake 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 for their 10th consecutive three-set win.

The Ducks were the only 2B team to take a set from Kalama, which they did at home in a four-set loss on Sept. 16. This time around in the reverse fixture, the Chinooks dominated from the get-go, in front of a packed and roaring crowd at Virgil Simmons Court.

“The whole team came out tonight with incredible energy in front of a loud crowd,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “It was a great night of Kalama Volleyball.”

The Kalama offense fired on all cylinders, with Paige Chinchen putting up 14 kills and Kendal Collins and Irene Martinez both finishing with 11.

"Rhegan O’Neil did a great job running the offense establishing all of her hitters,” Coach O’Neil said.

Rhegan O’Neil finished with 40 assists, and also led the Chinooks with 19 digs.

Collins added 16 digs of her own, and Chinchen had 11, giving Kalama three double-doubles in its lineup.

MaKinnley Byman led Toutle Lake with 10 digs and 100% serving; Natalie Bair had seven assists and 100% serving, and Jordyn Grabenhorst logged seven digs.