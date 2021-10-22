2B/1B Volleyball roundup: Kalama stays perfect in league, sweeps Toutle Lake

KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team’s sweep streak hit double-digits Thursday, as the Chinooks beat Toutle Lake 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 for their 10th consecutive three-set win.
The Ducks were the only 2B team to take a set from Kalama, which they did at home in a four-set loss on Sept. 16. This time around in the reverse fixture, the Chinooks dominated from the get-go, in front of a packed and roaring crowd at Virgil Simmons Court.
“The whole team came out tonight with incredible energy in front of a loud crowd,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “It was a great night of Kalama Volleyball.”
The Kalama offense fired on all cylinders, with Paige Chinchen putting up 14 kills and Kendal Collins and Irene Martinez both finishing with 11.
"Rhegan O’Neil did a great job running the offense establishing all of her hitters,” Coach O’Neil said.
Rhegan O’Neil finished with 40 assists, and also led the Chinooks with 19 digs.
Collins added 16 digs of her own, and Chinchen had 11, giving Kalama three double-doubles in its lineup.
MaKinnley Byman led Toutle Lake with 10 digs and 100% serving; Natalie Bair had seven assists and 100% serving, and Jordyn Grabenhorst logged seven digs.
“It took us a little while to settle down and take care of things on our side of the court,” TL coach Don Merzoian said. “I was proud of them for pushing harder each game and not giving up.”
Kalama (13-2) will play at Rainier (Wash.) on Monday, while Toutle Lake (9-6) will host Wahkiakum.
Riverhawks beat T-Wolves, snap skid
MORTON — The Toledo volleyball wrapped up its week in victorious fashion, beating Morton-White Pass 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Thursday.
Eden Jones had nine kills to lead the offense and added two blocks on defense. Jordynne Hensley had six kills, three aces, and a block. Lyndzie Filla had four aces, and led the defense with 12 digs.
Brynn Williams sent out 25 assists and added eight digs, three aces, and two kills.
Toledo (4-8) will host Winlock on Monday.
Comets rack up kills in win over Vikings
MENLO — The Naselle volleyball team lost a set to someone other than Mossyrock for the first time this season, but that mattered little in the end result, a 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 win over Willapa Valley on Thursday.
Naselle racked up 53 kills as a team. Kaylin Shrives led the way with 17, finishing with a .305 hitting percentage. Delaney Kragerud also finished in double-digits with 13 kills, while Echo Cenci had seven, Lauren Katyryniuk had six, and Peyton Dalton had five.
Dalton also dished out 40 assists, had two aces, and 17 digs. Shrives had 16 digs of her own, but it was libero Brynn Tarabochia who led the Comets in that category with 19.