2B/1B volleyball roundup: Kalama downs Toutle Lake in four sets

TOUTLE — Kalama was able to fend off a hungry Toutle Lake team in a highly competitive 2B showdown on Thursday. The Chinooks took down the Ducks in four sets, three of which were decided by just two points with scores of 25-23, 28-26, 23-25 and 25-21.

“Definitely closer than we would have liked but glad we prevailed at the end,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.

The tides could’ve turned either way in such tight contests, and Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian was hoping to steal one of the early sets from the Chinooks.

“A little disappointed that we couldn’t get the win the first two games,” Merzoian said. “The girls came out strong but just couldn’t finish.”

But Ducks battled and were able to fend off the Chinooks before the pivotal fourth set.

“I was proud of them for not giving up and taking that third game,” Merzoian added.

The Chinooks were set up for success all night by Rhegan O’Neil at setter. O’Neil amassed 43 assists on the game and worked hard on the defensive end to total 14 digs.