2B/1B volleyball roundup: Kalama downs Toutle Lake in four sets

TOUTLE — Kalama was able to fend off a hungry Toutle Lake team in a highly competitive 2B showdown on Thursday. The Chinooks took down the Ducks in four sets, three of which were decided by just two points with scores of 25-23, 28-26, 23-25 and 25-21.
“Definitely closer than we would have liked but glad we prevailed at the end,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.
The tides could’ve turned either way in such tight contests, and Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian was hoping to steal one of the early sets from the Chinooks.
“A little disappointed that we couldn’t get the win the first two games,” Merzoian said. “The girls came out strong but just couldn’t finish.”
But Ducks battled and were able to fend off the Chinooks before the pivotal fourth set.
“I was proud of them for not giving up and taking that third game,” Merzoian added.
The Chinooks were set up for success all night by Rhegan O’Neil at setter. O’Neil amassed 43 assists on the game and worked hard on the defensive end to total 14 digs.
Paige Chinchen was on the receiving end of many of O’Neil’s setups and finished with a game-high 22 kills. Chinchen also led the effort on defense with 19 digs to lead the Chinooks on defense also.
Kendal Collins served as a solid second option for the Kalama attack with 14 kills.
Taylor Hoggat also made her presence felt from Libero with 15 digs.
“We have had 3-4 matches a week for the past few weeks so excited to get into the gym and get some practice in to help dial in some of our weaknesses,” Coach O’Neil said.
Jordyn Grabenhorst had a strong night for the Ducks as she finished with 11 kills and also helped out her teammates with seven assists. Natalie Bair had 15 assists for Toutle Lake and was strong at the service line with three aces.
Grace Hadaller added seven kills and had five blocks to lead the Ducks at the net. Makkinley Byman was also a force on defense with a team-high 15 digs.
Kalama (3-2) is back on the floor against Napavine on Monday at home.
Toutle Lake (2-3) will be on the road at Mossyrock on Wednesday.
Naselle sweeps away FF
NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team had little trouble dispatching Firm Foundation, winning in three sets 25-8, 25-18, 25-12.
Kaylin Shrives led the Comets with 10 kills, hitting .769 on the evening. Delaney Kragerud had seven kills of her own at a .545 clip.
Lauren Katyryniuk and Morgan Reitz both logged four aces at the service line; Reitz also had five kills of her own.
Naselle (5-0) will get a 1B showdown when it hosts Mossyrock on Tuesday.
Amity beats Rainier in five
AMITY, Ore. — The Rainier Volleyball team made a bid for the reverse-sweep, but couldn’t pull it off, falling to Amity in five sets, 25-21, 25-9, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11.
“Wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but definitely the best game we’ve played thus far,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said.
No stats were provided from the match.
Rainier (2-3) will host Warrenton on Tuesday.
Wahkiakum falls to Adna in four
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum got better as Thursday’s match against Adna progressed, but they couldn’t manage to take down the Pirates as the Mules fell in four sets 18-25, 14-25, 25-22 and 16-25.
“We showed some improvement over the night tonight on the whole, which is a major focus for us,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.
Megan Leitz was a leader on both sides of the ball for the Mules and tallied eight kills on offense to go along with 13 digs on defense. Reigha Niemayer also added 13 digs for the Mules and “passed a stellar serve-receive game” according to Hurley.
Courtney Carlson passed the ball around and set up scorers with a team-high 17 assists on the night.
Wahkiakum (0-4) plays again on Tuesday as they travel to Kalama to take on the Chinooks.
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum got better as Thursday’s match against Adna progressed, but they couldn’t manage to take down the Pirates as the Mules fell in four sets 18-25, 14-25, 25-22 and 16-25.
“We showed some improvement over the night tonight on the whole, which is a major focus for us,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.
Megan Leitz was a leader on both sides of the ball for the Mules and tallied eight kills on offense to go along with 13 digs on defense. Reigha Niemayer also added 13 digs for the Mules and “passed a stellar serve-receive game” according to Hurley.
Courtney Carlson passed the ball around and set up scorers with a team-high 17 assists on the night.
Wahkiakum (0-4) plays again on Tuesday as they travel to Kalama to take on the Chinooks.