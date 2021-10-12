2B/1B Volleyball roundup: Cardinals take out Mountaineers

RAINIER, Wash. — The Winlock volleyball team snapped its short skid Tuesday, beating Rainier (Wash.) in four tightly-contested sets, 22-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20.

“We put forth a really good team effort with everyone playing well,” coach Chastity Pennington said. “They were learning and adjusting to Rainier each set.”

Kindyl Kelley led the offense with 10 kills, while Raegan Lester had eight — and also dished out 21 assists.

Madison Vigre served for 16 points, and Madison Rohman served for 12.

Winlock (4-4) is set to host Onalaska on Thursday.

Mules tripped up in Adna

ADNA — The Wahkiakum volleyball team saw a four-game win streak come to an end in a three-set loss to Adna, 25-23, 25-14, 25-10.

Megan Leitz led the way with eight kills on offense, while Reigha Niemeyer put up 15 digs to pace the defense.

The Pirates squeaked past the Mules in the first set, but from there, the visitors had a tough time keeping up with their hosts.