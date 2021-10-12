2B/1B Volleyball roundup: Cardinals take out Mountaineers

RAINIER, Wash. — The Winlock volleyball team snapped its short skid Tuesday, beating Rainier (Wash.) in four tightly-contested sets, 22-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20.
“We put forth a really good team effort with everyone playing well,” coach Chastity Pennington said. “They were learning and adjusting to Rainier each set.”
Kindyl Kelley led the offense with 10 kills, while Raegan Lester had eight — and also dished out 21 assists.
Madison Vigre served for 16 points, and Madison Rohman served for 12.
Winlock (4-4) is set to host Onalaska on Thursday.
Mules tripped up in Adna
ADNA — The Wahkiakum volleyball team saw a four-game win streak come to an end in a three-set loss to Adna, 25-23, 25-14, 25-10.
Megan Leitz led the way with eight kills on offense, while Reigha Niemeyer put up 15 digs to pace the defense.
The Pirates squeaked past the Mules in the first set, but from there, the visitors had a tough time keeping up with their hosts.
“It was a tough mental night for us,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “We made a lot of unforced errors. When you put a lot of freeballs over the net and are constantly on the defensive, its tough. Adna has some strong weapons offensively and does a good job keeping the ball off of the ground.”
Wahkiakum (4-7) will host Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday.
Chinooks sweep again
NAPAVINE — The Kalama volleyball team started fast and rolled to a three-set sweep of Napavine on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-6, 25-19.
Paige Chinchen slammed home 10 kills to pace the offense. Ella Capen had six kills, and Kendal Collins added five.
Collins was even better at the service line, racking up six aces over the course of her 18 service points.
Rhegan O’Neil dished out 24 assists. She logged a team-high nine digs; Chinchen followed behind her with seven.
Kalama (10-2) will host Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Comets have easy time with Eagles
BATTLE GROUND — The Naselle volleyball team was well into the third set by the time Firm Foundation got the amount of points necessary to win a single one Tuesday, in a 25-10, 25-11, 25-9 sweep in 1B play.
The Comets racked up 21 aces as a team. Lauren Katyryniuk put up six to lead the way, while Brynn Tarabochia had five, Kaylin Shrives had four, and Mia Watson and Kayli Wirkkala both had two.
At the net, Morgan Reitz and Delaney Kragerud led Naselle with five kills each.
Peyton Dalton dished out 15 assists — not that Firm Foundation gave Naselle too many opportunities to run its offense — and combined with Tarabochia to led the defense with eight digs.
Naselle (11-1) will end its week with a grudge match, going to Mossyrock on Thursday. The Vikings dealt the Comets their lone loss of the season on Sept. 21 in four sets; Naselle is the only 1B school to take a set from Mossyrock.
Vikings sweep out Eagles
Three Rivers Christian wasn’t able to slow the Mossyrock train down on Tuesday, losing in three sets, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14.