2A Volleyball: Woodland pushes past Hudson’s Bay in four
2A Volleyball

2A Volleyball: Woodland pushes past Hudson's Bay in four

Volleyball stock

Volleyballs sit gathered in a cart, waiting for their moment to see action during a match.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

VANCOUVER — Woodland took home a 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Hudson’s Bay on Monday as the Beavers jumped out front early on their way to downing the Eagles in four sets 25-7, 25-23, 12-25, 25-20.

Leanna Russell led the way for the Beavers with a team-high 23 digs on defense to go along with seven kills. Russell Also put together a strong showing at the service line with six aces on the match. Tessa Traffie added six aces of her own to go along with two kills and a block.

Liz Hurn finished with 13 digs and Sydney George and Rebecca Woll added 13.

Sydney George matched Russell’s team-high seven kills while Kristina Janosikova put together a strong night with 12 assists, eight digs and four kills.

Woodland (4-5) is back at home Wednesday against Washougal. 

