2A Volleyball: Woodland pushes past Hudson’s Bay in four

VANCOUVER — Woodland took home a 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Hudson’s Bay on Monday as the Beavers jumped out front early on their way to downing the Eagles in four sets 25-7, 25-23, 12-25, 25-20.

Leanna Russell led the way for the Beavers with a team-high 23 digs on defense to go along with seven kills. Russell Also put together a strong showing at the service line with six aces on the match. Tessa Traffie added six aces of her own to go along with two kills and a block.