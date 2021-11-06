2A Volleyball: Woodland beats Washougal, keeps season going

WOODLAND — It wasn’t an official postseason match for the Woodland volleyball team, but the stakes for the Beavers was the same Friday against Washougal: survive and advance, or lose and go home. And the Beavers went for the former, sweeping the Panthers 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 to keep their season going.

The win gives Woodland the No. 5 seed in the GSHL and solidifies the 2A District IV volleyball tournament. The Beavers will face W.F. West — the 2A Evergreen’s No. 4 — in a pigtail next Tuesday, with the winner getting to play Columbia River in the true first round of the tournament.

Leanna Russell led the offense against Washougal with 10 kills and also had 22 digs. Tessa Traffie had nine kills, Sydney George added five, and setter Kristina Janosikova finished with four to go along with 21 assists.

Liz Hurn paced the back row with 28 digs, and Dasha Vasilenko had three kills and a pair of blocks.

