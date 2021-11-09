2A Volleyball: Woodland beats W.F. West, earns spot at Districts

WOODLAND — The Woodland volleyball team’s season was on the line against W.F. West on Tuesday night. But it was hard to tell that by looking at the Beavers. They played loose and confident, dancing to the music pumping through the gym in between sets and during timeouts while laughing and joking like it was any other regular season game.
That relaxed style of play led the Beavers to a four-set win (25-8, 16-25, 25-11, 25-15) over the Bearcats in a pigtail game that sends Woodland to the 2A District IV tournament on Thursday.
“We just have a lot of energy,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said of her team’s relaxed nature while facing elimination. “Every single person on this team brings so much to who we are and what we’re all about here. We wanted this, the whole team wanted this. We wanted to continue and not be done yet, we wanted to go to the postseason, so we’re excited for Thursday.”
After jumping out to a lead with a dominant win in the opening set, the Bearcats were able to bounce back and hand the Beavers their lone dropped set of the match. As W.F. West swung the momentum back in their direction, the mistakes increased for the Beavers allowing the Bearcats to run away with the set and even the match.
“It came down to communication in that second set and they understood that, they fixed that and we were able to flip the switch back for that third set and finish strong,” Hutton said.
And finish strong they did. With the third set tied 8-8, the Beavers caught fire and finished on a blazing 17-3 run to take a 2-1 lead. From there, Woodland built off that momentum, beginning the fourth set on a 13-3 run to coast to the win.
“It was just all about us being aggressive and controlling what we can control because we didn’t know much about W.F. West,” Hutton said. “We knew what we needed to do on our side of the court to be successful and we were able to do that tonight.”
Tessa Traffie, Leanna Russell and Sydney George all provided the Beavers with consistency on the offensive end, allowing setter Kristina Janosikova to pick her poison when setting up hitters. Traffie led the Beavers with 11 kills, while Russell added eight and George poured in six.
“It makes it so much easier,” Hutton said. “When you’re relying on just one offensive player it’s a lot harder on them and when you have so many offensive options it’s easier on us. We’re a lot more successful that way too.”
Janosikova led the Beavers with a team-high 24 assists on the match and found success at the service line with five aces.
Russell also led the Beavers with 24 digs and finished with four aces of her own.
“Leanna just plays great all around,” Hutton said. “Offensively and defensively she’s a stud for us.”
Liz Hurn also found success on the back row from the Libero spot with 22 digs.
Woodland will now face off with a more familiar opponent, Columbia River, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Tumwater High School in the opening round of the District Tournament.
“We are looking at the long run,” Hutton said. “We know Columbia River’s going to be a tough match and we know what we have to do even beyond that match to be successful and to potentially go to State. So we’re looking at every single match at Districts and what we can do.”
The Beavers will hope to shake things up at Districts and catch teams by surprise as the last team to earn a spot. Hutton said she likes their odds as the Beavers have found a rhythm as of late.
“We haven’t had a consistent lineup all season,” Hutton said. “We were trying to figure out what works best for us all season long and I feel like we’ve finally gotten in our groove and we know what we’re doing. We play really well together, so I think for a lot of teams, they haven’t even seen this team yet.”