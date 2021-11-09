2A Volleyball: Woodland beats W.F. West, earns spot at Districts

WOODLAND — The Woodland volleyball team’s season was on the line against W.F. West on Tuesday night. But it was hard to tell that by looking at the Beavers. They played loose and confident, dancing to the music pumping through the gym in between sets and during timeouts while laughing and joking like it was any other regular season game.

That relaxed style of play led the Beavers to a four-set win (25-8, 16-25, 25-11, 25-15) over the Bearcats in a pigtail game that sends Woodland to the 2A District IV tournament on Thursday.

“We just have a lot of energy,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said of her team’s relaxed nature while facing elimination. “Every single person on this team brings so much to who we are and what we’re all about here. We wanted this, the whole team wanted this. We wanted to continue and not be done yet, we wanted to go to the postseason, so we’re excited for Thursday.”

After jumping out to a lead with a dominant win in the opening set, the Bearcats were able to bounce back and hand the Beavers their lone dropped set of the match. As W.F. West swung the momentum back in their direction, the mistakes increased for the Beavers allowing the Bearcats to run away with the set and even the match.