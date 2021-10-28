2A Volleyball: Williamson leads R.A. Long over Woodland, Lumberjills pull ahead in standings

WOODLAND — R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon made the call at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, right after her Lumberjills dispatched Woodland in four sets 21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16: less than a year after tearing her ACL, senior Jorden Williamson is fully, 100% back.
“What you saw tonight, that’s where she was (before her injury),” Nailon said. “Mentally, demanding the ball, getting back to the service line, serving with a purpose. Defensively, taking balls. And really just being that six-rotation player.”
Williamson suffered her injury last November, just before club ball was set to start in the winter, and underwent surgery. She missed the entire winter season, and didn’t get much of any time to build back up to volleyball speed between the time she was allowed back onto the court and the beginning of the fall.
“There was no ease back into it at all,” Nailon said. “And it’s not just the physical aspect of it. There’s that mental aspect of landing balanced and everything’s fine, and getting used to the brace. That’s a huge adjustment too.”
Instead, Williamson made her way back over the course of the season, getting stronger in each and every game. Thursday night in Woodland, it all came to a head.
The senior put up 11 kills at the net, added six aces from the service line, and shared the team lead with eight digs on defense to lead the Lumberjills to a crucial win for positioning in the 2A GSHL standings.
“It’s just so good to have her back, and back where she was right before she tore her knee,” Nailon said. “You can’t coach the grit that she has. If you just watch her play, she’s very serious, and she wants to win. She doesn’t need me to tell her what she needs to do better; she just knows. She’s just the real deal.”
After coming into the day tied with the Beavers for fourth place in the 2A GSHL, the Lumberjills now hold sole possession of the spot — and with it, the league’s final district tournament berth, at least for the moment. Both squads have two games remaining in the regular season, though Woodland’s path is much tougher, with matchups against Columbia River and Ridgefield, currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in 2A.
Williamson’s effort was just a part of a balanced offense that saw four Lumberjills end up in double-digit kills. Danni Hopper and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier both had 12 to share the team lead, and Y Ta joined Williamson on 11. Miranda Bergquist dished out 34 assists, facilitating the offense in every direction, and had two dump kills of her own.
“It’s nice,” Nailon said. “Miranda did a good job. We started off that first set super slow, and that’s frustrating. But Miranda did a good job of delivering the ball tonight.”
That slow start helped the Beavers jump out to an early lead. Woodland led by as many as seven in the first set before R.A. Long clawed its way back and even took a brief lead late, but the Beavers rattled off six straight points with Ashleigh Calvillo at the service line to take the set.
Woodland took a small lead early in the second set. With starting libero Liz Hurn out, Leanna Russell tossed on the off-color shirt for the Beavers, and led the serve-receive effort all night long. In the second set, though, Williamson got the ball back to serve and started to go away from Russell, and soon the Lumberjills were off on a 9-0 run that put them way ahead for good in the set.
“We were serving the libero every time, and after you tell them so many times, it’s hard to be nice about it the 80th time you tell them to stop serving the libero,” Nailon said. “I think they finally took me seriously.”
R.A. Long pulled a similar trick again in the third set, staying back-and-forth with its hosts before taking off on a long knock-out run. Woodland stayed in the fourth set longer, but a 7-0 streak — served by Williamson — put the Lumberjills at match point.
Sydney George led Woodland on offense with eight kills and 14 digs, and Tessa Traffie had five kills of her own. For much of the match, Woodland’s best offense ran through its setter; on top of pushing out 10 assists, Kristina Janosikova had success all night long on dumps, and finished with five kills.
“I was a setter, so when I see it, I call it, and she does it,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “She’s a great kid, great listener.”
Russell racked up 37 digs for the Beavers.
Woodland (7-7) will host Columbia River on Tuesday and finish its regular season at Ridgefield on Thursday. R.A. Long (9-6) will host Washougal, then host Fort Vancouver.
“I will never call it until it’s done,” Nailon said. “We still have to beat Washougal, and we still have to beat Fort. We can’t count ourselves into the district spot in fourth until the fourth, when that final whistle blows.”