2A Volleyball: Williamson leads R.A. Long over Woodland, Lumberjills pull ahead in standings

“It’s just so good to have her back, and back where she was right before she tore her knee,” Nailon said. “You can’t coach the grit that she has. If you just watch her play, she’s very serious, and she wants to win. She doesn’t need me to tell her what she needs to do better; she just knows. She’s just the real deal.”

After coming into the day tied with the Beavers for fourth place in the 2A GSHL, the Lumberjills now hold sole possession of the spot — and with it, the league’s final district tournament berth, at least for the moment. Both squads have two games remaining in the regular season, though Woodland’s path is much tougher, with matchups against Columbia River and Ridgefield, currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in 2A.

Williamson’s effort was just a part of a balanced offense that saw four Lumberjills end up in double-digit kills. Danni Hopper and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier both had 12 to share the team lead, and Y Ta joined Williamson on 11. Miranda Bergquist dished out 34 assists, facilitating the offense in every direction, and had two dump kills of her own.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s nice,” Nailon said. “Miranda did a good job. We started off that first set super slow, and that’s frustrating. But Miranda did a good job of delivering the ball tonight.”