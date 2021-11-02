2A Volleyball roundup: R.A. Long sweeps Washougal, clinches first District spot since 2014

“She just wants to win,” Nailon said. “I gave her spots, she hit every single spot I gave her to serve and that makes a difference when you pinpoint opportunities in their serve-receive.”

Nailon said that Williamson’s attitude and confidence at the line helped drive the impressive performance.

“You can be a great server, but if you don’t serve with purpose, you don’t really have a chance back there,” Nailon said.

Danni Hopper was moving pin-to-pin trying to get her hands on anything the Panthers tried to send across the net all night, creating a wall with Y Ta and Harli Witham.

“What a great defensive game for us blocking-wise,” Nailon said. “Y and Danni and even Harli did such a good job of setting that block on the right side. That makes a difference.”

The first set blowout might have simultaneously gone to RAL’s head and woken up the sleeping Panthers as Washougal came out with more intensity in the second set, carrying a lead for much of the set and looking to even the match.

But after a timeout down 24-21 and Williamson Serving, the Jills managed to break off five straight points to steal the set and take a commanding 2-0 lead.