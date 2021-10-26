2A Volleyball roundup: R.A. Long shifts around in sweep of Hudson’s Bay

The flexibility of a second setter allowed the Jills a chance to get experience playing out of their comfort zone and get a look at what their team is capable of when it throws different looks at opponents.

“It presented a really good opportunity to see what we’re able to do and it gives us more options and it was fun,” Nailon said. “We were able to run plays tonight, finally.”

The Jills’ only struggles came in the third set, as it was the only time all match that Hudson’s Bay was able to string together multiple points and threaten to take a set as the Jills were getting used to running through different plays, although Nailon wasn’t worried.

“It was fine, we made a lot of silly errors…they seemed in control still so I was fine with it to give them a little confidence to run it,” she said.

Although the idea of running multiple offenses is intriguing, Nailon said they need to fine tune it more before considering it in games.

“We’ll continue to work on it in practice,” she said. “At the beginning of the year we flirted with the idea of running a 6-2, but it wasn’t the right move. Not only that, but it also takes Harli (Witham) out of the back row and Harli by far is our biggest defensive asset.”