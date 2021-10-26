2A Volleyball roundup: R.A. Long shifts around in sweep of Hudson’s Bay

R.A. Long worked in a new setter and was able to change up their offense in a comfortable sweep of Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday. The Eagles barely had a chance to go on the attack as the Jills picked up a 2A Greater St. Helens League win 25-12, 25-8, 25-18.
R.A. Long senior setter Miranda Bergquist was unavailable for the opening set, forcing freshman Lyla Khlee into the setter position. Khlee was able to fit right in with the Jills as she found her hitters and kept the RAL offense operating effectively with Bergquist out as they put together and 8-2 run down the stretch of the opening set.
After the Jills took a 1-0 lead, they were able to work Khlee in with Bergquist and run a different offense across the second and third sets.
“It ended up being such a great experience because then we were able to run a 6-2 and we were able to get Miranda a hit,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said.
Bergquist had been itching for a chance to attack all season, something Nailon playfully said she’s had to “battle” with all year in practice.
“She’s such a hoot, she just wants to hit so bad and she got a kill,” Nailon said, happy to see her captain get the opportunity.
Khlee and Bergquist ended up splitting the setting duties evenly, notching 15 assists each in the match. Khlee also showed her skill at the service line, finishing with a team high eight aces. Khlee and Bergquist utilized multiple RAL hitters as Jorden Williamson led the team with 10 kills, while Y Ta added six and Danni Hopper pitched in five.
The flexibility of a second setter allowed the Jills a chance to get experience playing out of their comfort zone and get a look at what their team is capable of when it throws different looks at opponents.
“It presented a really good opportunity to see what we’re able to do and it gives us more options and it was fun,” Nailon said. “We were able to run plays tonight, finally.”
The Jills’ only struggles came in the third set, as it was the only time all match that Hudson’s Bay was able to string together multiple points and threaten to take a set as the Jills were getting used to running through different plays, although Nailon wasn’t worried.
“It was fine, we made a lot of silly errors…they seemed in control still so I was fine with it to give them a little confidence to run it,” she said.
Although the idea of running multiple offenses is intriguing, Nailon said they need to fine tune it more before considering it in games.
“We’ll continue to work on it in practice,” she said. “At the beginning of the year we flirted with the idea of running a 6-2, but it wasn’t the right move. Not only that, but it also takes Harli (Witham) out of the back row and Harli by far is our biggest defensive asset.”
R.A. Long (8-6) will now head to Woodland on Thursday for another important league game as the regular season draws to a close.
“We have to stay on top,” Nailon said of what her team needs to do to pick up the win. “We cannot let Woodland in even a little bit. Woodland is scrappy.”
Woodland drops Hockinson in four
BRUSH PRAIRIE — Woodland was able to take care of business and beat Hockinson in four sets in a 2A GSHL match on Tuesday. The Beavers started hot with scores of 25-8, 14-25, 25-15, 25-17.
Tessa Traffie led the Beavers attack with 10 kills and paired it with three aces and two blocks at the net. Leanna Russell dished in six kills offensively and helped Woodland’s defense with 16 digs. Russell put together a nice performance at the line with seven aces.
Liz Hurn led the Beavers in digs with 23 and Kristina Janosikova posted a team-high 13 assists to go along with nine digs and six kills.
Mark Morris swept by Columbia River
VANCOUVER — Mark Morris ran into a tough Columbia River squad on Tuesday and was taken down in just three sets, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16.
“Tonight we struggled against a great team,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “This is high school, and as talented as this team is, we are still going to have off nights. We did not execute our game plan or stay aggressive.”
Ellie Weber finished with six kills to lead MM on offense and also added three blocks at the net. Isabella Merzoian and Emma Fisher each totaled four kills for the Monarchs.
Madi Noel was strong on defense with 23 kills while Hallie Watson finished with 12 and Kendall Blondin added 11. Blondin also led the Monarchs with nine assists.
“The girls know what they need to do better, we just need to execute what we practice in the game,” Hewitt said. “There were great moments tonight. Hallie Watson and Madi Noel played amazing defense. They kept as alive throughout the sets. There were many long rallies that just didn’t go our way. We are looking forward to Thursday to improve on the things we can control.”
Mark Morris (12-3) will be back at home against Ridgefield on Thursday.