2A Volleyball roundup: R.A. Long gets job done fast at Bay

VANCOUVER — With no C-team or JV match to precede it, the R.A. Long volleyball team’s matchup with Hudson’s Bay got moved up to 6 p.m., and the Lumberjills made good time with the extra hour in a lightning-fast 25-5, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of the Eagles.

And it could’ve gone quicker had coach Whitney Nailon kept her starters in after the 20-point blowout that was the first set. Instead, though, she took the chance to work in back-ups and swing players from the JV team to get them their own varsity minutes.

“It was kind of cool, because they were excited, so our starters were excited to get others playing time, and that’s always nice to be able to do,” Nailon said.

But before they were seeing out the match next to their coach on the sideline, the R.A. Long starters were blazing out in front of their hosts in a speedrun of a first set.

“We served tough, we passed well, we hit well,” Nailon said. “You could tell we just came off a tough match with Mark Morris, with the mentality of going out with the intention to win. And then it was just a good opportunity to get everybody playing time, so I took advantage of that.”