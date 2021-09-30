2A Volleyball roundup: R.A. Long bests Washougal in four sets

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long volleyball team made it three wins in a row Thursday, downing Washougal in four sets, 25-13, 15-25, 25-16, 25-23.

“Everything was clicking,” coach Whitney Nailon said. “We were shutting them down defensively. They have a pretty good middle, and their middle started coming on in that third set, which definitely caught us off-guard. But they just gelled and executed everything we practiced.”

Coming into the season, Nailon was optimistic about how many of her players could play all six rotations, and Thursday, the Lumberjills went all in with that notion, running pretty much the whole night with just seven players.

The result was a whole lot of Lumberjills racking up numbers in a whole lot of categories. In the middle, Danni Hopper had herself a night with nine kills and a team-high 16 digs and seven blocks.

“That was nice, especially because Danni hurt her back, and after school she went to the chiropractor and took care of some stuff,” Nailon said. “It was nice to see her come back and play so well.”

Next to Hopper, Y Ta added eight kills, eight digs, and six blocks. On one pin, Jordan Williamson slammed home 10 kills to lead the offense, and added four digs and four blocks, giving RAL 17 rejections as a team.