2A Volleyball roundup: R.A. Long bests Washougal in four sets

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long volleyball team made it three wins in a row Thursday, downing Washougal in four sets, 25-13, 15-25, 25-16, 25-23.
“Everything was clicking,” coach Whitney Nailon said. “We were shutting them down defensively. They have a pretty good middle, and their middle started coming on in that third set, which definitely caught us off-guard. But they just gelled and executed everything we practiced.”
Coming into the season, Nailon was optimistic about how many of her players could play all six rotations, and Thursday, the Lumberjills went all in with that notion, running pretty much the whole night with just seven players.
The result was a whole lot of Lumberjills racking up numbers in a whole lot of categories. In the middle, Danni Hopper had herself a night with nine kills and a team-high 16 digs and seven blocks.
“That was nice, especially because Danni hurt her back, and after school she went to the chiropractor and took care of some stuff,” Nailon said. “It was nice to see her come back and play so well.”
Next to Hopper, Y Ta added eight kills, eight digs, and six blocks. On one pin, Jordan Williamson slammed home 10 kills to lead the offense, and added four digs and four blocks, giving RAL 17 rejections as a team.
“Pretty good night for us defensively,” Nailon said. “And with digs. We worked really hard at practice yesterday at getting cross and working on our middle back going behind. It’s always nice when you practice something and sometimes you think maybe they’re not getting it, but they do get it the next day.”
Leading that effort was outside hitter Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who didn’t get to swing as much as she normally does, but racked up 17 digs to pace the team.
“We struggled to get her a set on the outside, but she killed it on defense,” Nailon said.
Miranda Bergquist dished out 27 assists for the Lumberjills. Meredith Chesley got the start in the back row and helped key R.A. Long’s big first set, after which point Harli Witham returned to her normal libero spot and logged 13 digs across the final three sets.
R.A. Long (5-3) is set to host the Lumberjill Invite on Saturday; next week they’ll return to league play on Tuesday at Fort Vancouver.
Woodland struggles against Columbia River
VANCOUVER —Woodland managed just 14 total points in a three-set loss to Columbia River in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match on Thursday. The Rapids beat the Beavers 25-5, 25-5 and 25-4 to pick up a dominant win.
Tessa Traffie had five kills and three digs for the Beavers. Kristin Janosikova finished with six assists and added six digs. Rebecca Woll had nine digs and Dasha Vasilenko totaled seven.
Woodland (3-3) will be back at home against Ridgefield on Tuesday.