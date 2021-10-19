2A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs sweep out Hawks

Mark Morris (11-2) will try to stretch its current winning streak to five at home against R.A. Long on Thursday.

Jills swept, see improvement against top-ranked Spudders

The largely-undisputed No. 1 team in the state is always going to be a tough assignment for pretty much anyone, but R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon saw a lot to like in the Lumberjills’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 loss to Ridgefield.

“This was way better than the first time we played them,” Nailon said. “And way better than when we played Columbia River.”

That match against River last Thursday, Nailon was left looking for focus and energy on the block and in the back row on defense. And while the Spudders found success offensively pretty much the whole way, especially through the middle of the court, there was plenty of improvement.

“We worked on communication on Monday, and just being scrappy, and that’s what we did tonight,” Nailon said. “I’ve said it before: it’s always nice when you practice something and then they go and execute it in the match.”

Libero Harli Witham led the Lumberjills with 12 digs, while Jorden Williamson also hit double-figures in 10. At the net, Danni Hopper had five blocks to go along with seven digs and three kills.