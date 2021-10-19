2A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs sweep out Hawks

BRUSH PRAIRIE — After a few weeks of working around injuries and other absences, the Mark Morris volleyball team had its whole gang together, and the Monarchs celebrated at Hockinson’s expense in a dominant 25-10, 25-7, 25-21 sweep Tuesday.
“Tonight felt good,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Ellie Weber got back to the top of the stat sheet for Mark Morris, leading the Monarchs with an 11-kill, 12-dig double-double, and adding three aces on 10 service points.
“Ellie had a great night,” Hewitt said. “She was effective in putting the ball away when we needed it.”
Joining her at the net, Isabella Merzoian and Emma Fisher both had six kills. Reagan Wilkinson had four, to go along with a team-high three blocks.
“This was our best hitting night,” Hewitt said.” We limited our errors and played clean but efficient.”
At the back, Madi Noel led the Monarchs with 19 digs and 95% serve-receive, while Hallie Watson had 13 and Brooklyn Schlecht had 10.
“Defensively we played together and adjusted to their hitters well,” Hewitt said. “I thought tonight was a great effort from the whole team.”
Kendall Blondin dished out 28 assists, and also led MM at the service line with four aces.
Mark Morris (11-2) will try to stretch its current winning streak to five at home against R.A. Long on Thursday.
Jills swept, see improvement against top-ranked Spudders
The largely-undisputed No. 1 team in the state is always going to be a tough assignment for pretty much anyone, but R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon saw a lot to like in the Lumberjills’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 loss to Ridgefield.
“This was way better than the first time we played them,” Nailon said. “And way better than when we played Columbia River.”
That match against River last Thursday, Nailon was left looking for focus and energy on the block and in the back row on defense. And while the Spudders found success offensively pretty much the whole way, especially through the middle of the court, there was plenty of improvement.
“We worked on communication on Monday, and just being scrappy, and that’s what we did tonight,” Nailon said. “I’ve said it before: it’s always nice when you practice something and then they go and execute it in the match.”
Libero Harli Witham led the Lumberjills with 12 digs, while Jorden Williamson also hit double-figures in 10. At the net, Danni Hopper had five blocks to go along with seven digs and three kills.
Kamia Tootoosis-Didier had team-high five kills, and also added four digs. Y Ta had nine digs, three kills, and a block.
Miranda Berquist passed out 12 assists.
R.A. Long (7-5) will cross town to enemy territory to play Mark Morris on Thursday.
Beavers fall in 5
WASHOUGAL — The Woodland volleyball team went back and forth with Washougal in four close sets, before falling in a lopsided fifth to drop the match 19-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 15-15.
Tessa Traffie put up a double-double with 11 kills and 15 digs, as did Kristina Janosikova, who had 20 assists and 19 digs — along with seven aces.
Leanna Russell nearly logged a triple-double, finishing with 22 digs, nine kills, and nine aces.
Liz Hurn led the Beavers with 31 digs, Sydney George added 10 digs, three kills, and two aces, while Dasha Vasilenko led the Beavers with three blocks and added nine digs.
Woodland (5-6) will host Fort Vancouver on Thursday.