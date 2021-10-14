2A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs dominate Trappers in easy sweep

The Mark Morris volleyball team didn’t give enough points to concede a set, let alone three, rolling to an easy 2A GSHL win over Fort Vancouver, 25-5, 25-7, 25-12.
Seventeen of the Trappers’ points came on Mark Morris fouls or errors; the Monarchs gave up seven kills, didn’t allow an ace, and were never blocked.
“It’s good,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We tried different things, we played different positions, we got our JV girls in to get them some experience.”
Fort Vancouver actually took a very brief early lead in the first set on a pair of errors, but proceeded to rattle off 24 of the final 27 points in the set to win running away.
Fifteen of those points came in one run to turn a 5-3 lead into a 20-3 laugher. Mo Harris served up four aces, and when the Trappers did manage to send the ball back over the net, it went to an MM rotation with Isabella Merzoian on the left pin and Emma Fisher in the middle, waiting to end points with authority.
Both Merzoian and Fisher finished the first set with five kills, and they went on to lead the Monarchs at the end of the match with 12 apiece. Fisher finished with a blistering .733 hitting percentage and added three aces and eight digs, while Merzoian had four digs.
“Isabella had a really nice night tonight, she was on fire. Emma had a great night in the middle, too,” Hewitt said. “We really didn’t get around enough to give some other people as many opportunities.”
Those two got a chance to lead the way in the Monarchs’ big run in the second set as well, an 8-0 span that put them ahead 18-3.
The end result was an oddly encouraging stat sheet for the Monarchs — one for a dominant win that saw star hitter Ellie Weber log two kills on just 10 swings.
Libero Madi Noel led Mark Morris with 19 digs, with Hallie Watson right on her heels at 18. Brooklyn Schlecht had seven, Harris had six, and Weber added five. Kendall Blondin dished out 28 assists, running an offense that stayed locked in system for the entirety of the first two sets and a good deal of the third.
“The thing I love about this team is how versatile they are,” Hewitt said. “All of them could play all the way around if we didn’t have so many girls to get into the game. It’s fun to be able to give those opportunities.”
Currently riding a four-match winning streak, Mark Morris (10-2) will host Hockinson next Tuesday. The Monarchs beat the Hawks in four sets when the two teams met in Brush Prairie on Sept. 16.
Lumberjills overpowered by Rapids
VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long volleyball team got out-muscled on the edge by Columbia River’s outside hitters all night long, falling in three sets to the Rapids, 25-12, 25-5, 25-12.
“We don’t have big blockers on the right pin,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “And no matter what you do, whether you run a man-up defense with one blocker and go around the middle blocker, it doesn’t matter, because when you have big outsides like that, it doesn’t do us any good. We struggled with serve-receive and defense tonight. It just wasn’t a great match for us.”
Jordan Williamson led the Lumberjills with five kills, and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier had four. In the back row, Harli Witham had 14 digs, and Danni Hopper added 10, but with the Rapids swinging so hard, just getting digs alone were never going to be enough.
“Columbia River has the best outsides in our league,” Nailon said. “But we have to at least get touches on the ball. We have to work on getting soft blocks and just being able to take that hard-driven hit and make it playable. If it’s keeping us out-of-system, we’re good out-of-system, but we have to be able to dig that ball to get out of system. We just have to focus on defense.”
R.A. Long (7-4) will get another highly-ranked test, welcoming No. 1 Ridgefield to the Lumberdome on Tuesday.