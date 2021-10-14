2A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs dominate Trappers in easy sweep

Those two got a chance to lead the way in the Monarchs’ big run in the second set as well, an 8-0 span that put them ahead 18-3.

The end result was an oddly encouraging stat sheet for the Monarchs — one for a dominant win that saw star hitter Ellie Weber log two kills on just 10 swings.

Libero Madi Noel led Mark Morris with 19 digs, with Hallie Watson right on her heels at 18. Brooklyn Schlecht had seven, Harris had six, and Weber added five. Kendall Blondin dished out 28 assists, running an offense that stayed locked in system for the entirety of the first two sets and a good deal of the third.

“The thing I love about this team is how versatile they are,” Hewitt said. “All of them could play all the way around if we didn’t have so many girls to get into the game. It’s fun to be able to give those opportunities.”

Currently riding a four-match winning streak, Mark Morris (10-2) will host Hockinson next Tuesday. The Monarchs beat the Hawks in four sets when the two teams met in Brush Prairie on Sept. 16.

Lumberjills overpowered by Rapids

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long volleyball team got out-muscled on the edge by Columbia River’s outside hitters all night long, falling in three sets to the Rapids, 25-12, 25-5, 25-12.