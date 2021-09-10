2A Volleyball roundup: Mark Morris sweeps past Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris outclassed the Washougal Panthers in a three-game sweep of their 2A Greater St. Helens League opponent as the Monarchs rolled 25-15, 25-9 and 25-10.
The Monarchs played a complete game full of solid volleyball to keep the Panthers at a distance for the majority of the night.
“I was incredibly proud of how we played tonight,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We put everything together and played our level of volleyball consistently over three sets.”
Ellie Weber and Ali Millspaugh led the attack for Mark Morris as Weber notched eight kills and Millspaugh added six for the Monarchs. The Monarchs didn’t rely too heavily on one hitter as Reagan Wilkinson and Emma Fisher both added five kills for MM. Millspaugh was also strong at the net on defense with four blocks on the match.
Hewitt said the defense was key in keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard for most of the game.
“Our defense was incredible,” she said. “Madi Noel had many amazing saves. Brooklyn Schlecht and Hallie Watson played with amazing coverage that kept us offensively aggressive.”
Noel led the defensive charge with a team-high 18 digs and Fisher added 11 for MM.
Kendall Blondin moved the ball around the court for MM with 23 assists and showed a strong serve as MM tallied 15 points with Blondin at the service line.
“Kendall Blondin did an incredible job of balancing the offense, as well as getting kills in herself,” Hewitt said.
Hewitt said the Monarchs played things too safely in the opener against Woodland on Tuesday, but they came out with more aggression against Washougal and played up to their capability.
“It felt amazing to see the girls play to their potential,” she said. “We are clicking early, which is a great feeling.”
Mark Morris (2-0) has yet to drop a set this season as it looks ahead to Kalama at 7 p.m., Monday, in Kalama.
Woodland bounces back, sweeps Hudson’s Bay
WOODLAND — After getting swept in its season opener against Mark Morris, Woodland rebounded and swept Hudson’s Bay on Thursday in a 2A GSHL matchup. The Beavers started strong with wins of 25-21 and 25-11 in the first two sets before absolutely destroying the Eagles in the final set 25-3.
“The third set was all Leanna Russell,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “She went on a 16-point serving run to start the set 17-0 backed by error-free play by the entire team. From there we had some great kills from Ashleigh Calvillo, and just played solid volleyball all the way around.”
Russell finished with a team-high seven kills, 13 digs and five aces from the service line to lead the way for Woodland. Kristina Janosikova led the Beavers with 16 assists and also aced five serves.
The game marked a major improvement from the first game of the year against Mark Morris.
“There was a huge difference in our energy level compared to our opening match,” Hutton said. “A lot of that came from the crowd and being in our own gym, but really every person on the team stepped up and did their job and helped contribute to our success.”
Woodland (1-1) gets a week off before it hosts Washougal on Sept. 16.