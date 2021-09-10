2A Volleyball roundup: Mark Morris sweeps past Washougal

“Kendall Blondin did an incredible job of balancing the offense, as well as getting kills in herself,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said the Monarchs played things too safely in the opener against Woodland on Tuesday, but they came out with more aggression against Washougal and played up to their capability.

“It felt amazing to see the girls play to their potential,” she said. “We are clicking early, which is a great feeling.”

Mark Morris (2-0) has yet to drop a set this season as it looks ahead to Kalama at 7 p.m., Monday, in Kalama.

Woodland bounces back, sweeps Hudson’s Bay

WOODLAND — After getting swept in its season opener against Mark Morris, Woodland rebounded and swept Hudson’s Bay on Thursday in a 2A GSHL matchup. The Beavers started strong with wins of 25-21 and 25-11 in the first two sets before absolutely destroying the Eagles in the final set 25-3.

“The third set was all Leanna Russell,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “She went on a 16-point serving run to start the set 17-0 backed by error-free play by the entire team. From there we had some great kills from Ashleigh Calvillo, and just played solid volleyball all the way around.”