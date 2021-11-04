2A Volleyball roundup: Mark Morris sweeps Hudson’s Bay to close out regular season

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris took care of business in its final regular season game against Hudson’s Bay on Thursday night. The Monarchs swept the Eagles 25-4, 25-7, 25-11 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.
“Tonight was a good test to playing our game consistently,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We covered well, played great team defense, and kept the pressure on.”
The Monarchs controlled the match from the service line all night as Kendall Blondin led the charge with 21 service points and six aces. Madi Noel added 16 points from the line with four aces and Isabella Merzoian finished with 10 points and two aces.
“The girls served extremely well tonight, which kept Hudson’s Bay out of system,” Hewitt said. “We were able to get our swing players lots of playing time and they did a great job.”
Blondin also worked the ball around with a match-high 27 assists and also had success on the attack with five kills.
“I thought Kendall did a great job of mixing up the offense while being a threat herself,” Hewitt said.
Ellie Weber led the offense with seven kills while Merzoian added five and Ali Millspaugh notched four.
Weber also had a strong night on defense with 15 digs while Analiz Birrueta and Hallie Watson each had nine and Noel had seven.
Mark Morris (12-4) caps the regular season having already locked in the third seed in the 2A GSHL. The Monarchs will kick off the District tournament on Thursday.
Lumberjills wrap up regular season with sweep
With its spot at the 2A District IV tournament already booked, the R.A. Long volleyball team found itself with a tuneup day to end the regular season, and took care of Fort Vancouver in short order, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14.
“It was not as intense as what I would have liked for us to play, but we did fine,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “It wasn’t like ‘Wow’ but we won, and we did everything, we executed.”
Danni Hopper filled out the statsheet for the Lumberjills putting up six kills, eight blocks, and eight aces.
Jorden Williamson led a balanced offense with seven kills; Y Ta and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier joined Hopper on six. Ta also had five blocks of her own.
Miranda Bergquist dished out 39 assists.
With Black Hills beating Tumwater on Thursday to seal the No. 1 seed in the 2A Evergreen Conference, the Lumberjills know they’ll open play at the district tournament Thursday against the Wolves.
Woodland swept by Ridgefield, tiebreaking finale next
RIDGEFIELD — The Woodland volleyball team couldn’t pull off the upset of the season, falling to No. 1 Ridgefield 25-14, 25-14, 25-9.
Libero Liz Hurn led the Beavers with 13 digs. Leanna Russell had 10 kills and 12 digs. Kristina Janosikova had nine assists.
The loss — combined with Washougal’s loss at Columbia River — sends Woodland into the final day of their season in a tie for fifth place in the GSHL with Washougal. The Beavers will host the Panthers on Friday in a makeup match; the winner will play EvCo No. 4 W.F. West in a pigtail match Tuesday, with a spot in the tournament on the line.