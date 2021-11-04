2A Volleyball roundup: Mark Morris sweeps Hudson’s Bay to close out regular season

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris took care of business in its final regular season game against Hudson’s Bay on Thursday night. The Monarchs swept the Eagles 25-4, 25-7, 25-11 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“Tonight was a good test to playing our game consistently,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We covered well, played great team defense, and kept the pressure on.”

The Monarchs controlled the match from the service line all night as Kendall Blondin led the charge with 21 service points and six aces. Madi Noel added 16 points from the line with four aces and Isabella Merzoian finished with 10 points and two aces.

“The girls served extremely well tonight, which kept Hudson’s Bay out of system,” Hewitt said. “We were able to get our swing players lots of playing time and they did a great job.”

Blondin also worked the ball around with a match-high 27 assists and also had success on the attack with five kills.

“I thought Kendall did a great job of mixing up the offense while being a threat herself,” Hewitt said.

Ellie Weber led the offense with seven kills while Merzoian added five and Ali Millspaugh notched four.