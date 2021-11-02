2A Volleyball: R.A. Long sweeps Washougal, clinches first District spot since 2014

The growth of the R.A. Long volleyball program was evident as the Jills swept Washougal to clinch the 4th seed in the Greater St. Helen’s League on Tuesday night. , marking RAL’s first return to the postseason in seven years. The Jills finished off the Panthers 25-5, 26-24, 25-17 in the win.
“It’s so cool,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “We haven’t been since 2014. It’s really cool, it’s really special.”
Seniors on this R.A. Long team have seen the low points. They watched as RAL finished 0-20 when they were freshmen. Although they broke into the win column the year after, they still went winless in league. But Tuesday proved they have come a long way since then.
“This year, to see them have that success with such a great group of kids, it’s even more special,” Nailon said. “I’m just so excited that they get this opportunity because they deserve it.”
The Jills outclassed the Panthers in the first set, looking every bit like a playoff team as they walked away with a 20-point win. RAL started strong on a 10-2 run and finished even stronger, rattling off 12 straight points to close the set.
Jorden Williamson looked as if she was toying with the Panthers with perfectly placed serves that left the Panthers looking confused and disorganized just trying to return them. Williamson was the hot hand at the service line all night on her way to tallying eight aces in the match and 21 total service points.
“She just wants to win,” Nailon said. “I gave her spots, she hit every single spot I gave her to serve and that makes a difference when you pinpoint opportunities in their serve-receive.”
Nailon said that Williamson’s attitude and confidence at the line helped drive the impressive performance.
“You can be a great server, but if you don’t serve with purpose, you don’t really have a chance back there,” Nailon said.
Danni Hopper was moving pin-to-pin trying to get her hands on anything the Panthers tried to send across the net all night, creating a wall with Y Ta and Harli Witham.
“What a great defensive game for us blocking-wise,” Nailon said. “Y and Danni and even Harli did such a good job of setting that block on the right side. That makes a difference.”
The first set blowout might have simultaneously gone to RAL’s head and woken up the sleeping Panthers as Washougal came out with more intensity in the second set, carrying a lead for much of the set and looking to even the match.
But after a timeout down 24-21 and Williamson Serving, the Jills managed to break off five straight points to steal the set and take a commanding 2-0 lead.
“We came into that second set and just thought it was going to be a 25-5 again and then we missed some crucial points to serve,” Nailon said. “What I told them is what matters is how you finish this game, and that’s what’s going to lead us into (next) Thursday for Districts. Right there, that performance.”
The Jills carried the performance into the third set where they once again took control of the pace finish off the sweep of the Panthers.
Ta and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Jills with six kills each while Williamson added four to go along with her strong serving. Hopper also added four kills of her own on offense.
Miranda Berquist played a pivotal role from the setter spot, moving the ball around to multiple hitters and finishing with a team-high 18 assists and six digs. Bergquist was also strong at the line with 17 total service points.
All season long, Berquist has served as the emotional leader for the Jills. RAL has rallied around her leadership and watched as she’s managed to keep things light, much like when she pretended to give CPR to Hopper after they got tangled up diving for a ball late in the third set, provoking laughter from the team that continued into the celebration.
“She just did a good job delivering the ball again,” Nailon said. “She does such a good job because she makes those connections with the players on the court. She really is just the heart of the court, not even just the court but the program…we couldn’t operate without her.”
R.A. Long (10-6) has one more regular season match against Fort Vancouver on Thursday before they can look ahead to Districts next week. Once they get to the postseason, Nailon said their focus is simple.
“We just have to show up, and if we show up like we did tonight we’re fine,” she said. “They want it.”
Columbia River sweeps Woodland
WOODLAND — Columbia River needed just three sets to take down Woodland in a convincing manner on Tuesday as the Rapids shut down the Beavers 25-9, 25-10, 25-16.
Leanna Russell led the Beavers with seven jills and 15 digs, both team highs. Kristina Janosikova led the passing game with a 14 assists and added six digs. Liz Hurn had eight digs while Rebecca Woll and Payge Torgerson each added three.
Woodland (7-8) finishes its regular season against Ridgefield on the road on Thursday.