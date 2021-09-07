2A Volleyball: R.A. Long starts season with sweep of Hockinson

What difference six months have made on the red and black side of Longview.

Back in March, the R.A. Long volleyball team was happy just to get one win — its first in two years. Fast forward to now, and the Lumberjills are dealing with something new: expectations.

Tuesday night, they passed their own first test, starting fast in a 25-11, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Hockinson to begin the season on a solid note.

“They came out so strong,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “It was fun… It was a good overall debut for a first normal-ish season. We still have things to work on, just like probably everybody else, but it was definitely promising, and definitely the way I thought it would go today, so that was exciting.”

Coming back from injury, Jorden Williamson slotted seamlessly back on the outside, combining with sophomore Kamia Tootoosis-Didier for 18 kills — eight and and a team-high 10, respectively — at the pin.

“It was good to have Jorden back on the outside, and Kamia just a powerhouse,” Nailon said.

Meanwhile, Williamson’s return meant Y Ta could move back to middle blocker, and the senior did well there with five blocks to go along with four kills.