2A Volleyball: R.A. Long starts season with sweep of Hockinson

What difference six months have made on the red and black side of Longview.
Back in March, the R.A. Long volleyball team was happy just to get one win — its first in two years. Fast forward to now, and the Lumberjills are dealing with something new: expectations.
Tuesday night, they passed their own first test, starting fast in a 25-11, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Hockinson to begin the season on a solid note.
“They came out so strong,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “It was fun… It was a good overall debut for a first normal-ish season. We still have things to work on, just like probably everybody else, but it was definitely promising, and definitely the way I thought it would go today, so that was exciting.”
Coming back from injury, Jorden Williamson slotted seamlessly back on the outside, combining with sophomore Kamia Tootoosis-Didier for 18 kills — eight and and a team-high 10, respectively — at the pin.
“It was good to have Jorden back on the outside, and Kamia just a powerhouse,” Nailon said.
Meanwhile, Williamson’s return meant Y Ta could move back to middle blocker, and the senior did well there with five blocks to go along with four kills.
Miranda Bergquist sent out 24 assists across the three sets, while Harli Witham — despite no longer wearing the libero’s shirt — racked up a team-high eight digs while playing all six rotations as a right side.
In Witham’s place, Meredith Chesley took over at libero, while Olivia Falter also worked in as a right-side hitter.
“Everybody got playing time, which is nice,” Nailon said. “That’s the goal. And it’s nice to have six six-rotation players also, and put in a libero that does a great job as well.”
R.A. Long (1-0) will go on the road for a non-league matchup next, taking on Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Thursday.