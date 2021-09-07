2A Volleyball: Mark Morris sweeps inexperienced Woodland team to open the season

Despite the rust, The Monarchs were still able to find a way to finish the set on top and take a 2-0 lead.

“To come out very cold, I thought that we fought back really nicely,” Hewitt said.

The Monarchs built off their rhythm in Set 2 and after some early back-and-forth finished the third set — and the match — on a 17-3 run, most of which came with Hallie Watson serving. Ali Millspaugh got better as she got more comfortable and finished strong with two kills late in the final set to help MM keep its momentum.

“Millspaugh really stepped up well for us,” Hewitt said. “She didn’t get a lot of sets at first, but then we got her going in the third set and she got a lot of kills for us there.”

Weber led the way for the Monarchs at the net with a game-high 10 kills. Emma Fisher worked the other side of the net with eight kills to keep the Beavers guessing. Noel paired her strong serving performance with 24 digs to lead all players.

Woodland looked out of sync at times throughout the match. The young squad let multiple playable balls fall to the court uncontested due to miscommunication.