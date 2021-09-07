2A Volleyball: Mark Morris sweeps inexperienced Woodland team to open the season

Mark Morris didn’t have the most polished outing to open its volleyball season against Woodland on Tuesday, but the Monarchs still overmatched a green Beavers team in search of an identity. The Monarchs christened the new-look Natt Court with a sweep of the Beavers, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-8 in a matchup between 2A Greater St. Helens League foes.
Mark Morris started strong as everything was finding a gap in the Woodland defense to start the first set as the Monarchs built a 15-5 lead. But Woodland was able to battle back and cut the MM lead to just 4 at 23-19 thanks to a 7-0 run with Elizabeth Hurn at the line to serve, but the Monarchs held off the charge and won the first set with a kill by Ellie Webber.
Woodland carried its momentum over from the first set and jumped out to a 15-8 lead in set two to try and even the match at a set apiece. But the Monarchs settled and rattled off an 11-0 run thanks to strong work by Madison Noel at the service line as she managed two aces during the MM run.
“Noel did a lot for us tonight,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “She played great defense, but she also went on a run I think of like nine serves in a row for us to bring us back.”
Hewitt mentioned COVID-19 issues as a factor in the slow start to set two.
“We’ve been battling some quarantine issues so we haven’t been able to practice in two practices,” Hewitt said. “So we haven’t been together since the jamboree (on Friday).”
Despite the rust, The Monarchs were still able to find a way to finish the set on top and take a 2-0 lead.
“To come out very cold, I thought that we fought back really nicely,” Hewitt said.
The Monarchs built off their rhythm in Set 2 and after some early back-and-forth finished the third set — and the match — on a 17-3 run, most of which came with Hallie Watson serving. Ali Millspaugh got better as she got more comfortable and finished strong with two kills late in the final set to help MM keep its momentum.
“Millspaugh really stepped up well for us,” Hewitt said. “She didn’t get a lot of sets at first, but then we got her going in the third set and she got a lot of kills for us there.”
Weber led the way for the Monarchs at the net with a game-high 10 kills. Emma Fisher worked the other side of the net with eight kills to keep the Beavers guessing. Noel paired her strong serving performance with 24 digs to lead all players.
Woodland looked out of sync at times throughout the match. The young squad let multiple playable balls fall to the court uncontested due to miscommunication.
“We just have a very young team, so for them it’s just about getting the varsity-level experience,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We only return two varsity players, so for a lot of these girls this is their first experience playing at the varsity level.”
The Beavers also have the tall task of replacing Washington’s Gatorade Player of the Year Emma Swett, shoes that will likely take more than one Woodland player to fill this season.
Despite the inexperience, Hutton saw some bright spots from her team on Tuesday.
“I learned that we have a lot of fight on defense. We have great hustle,” Hutton said. “(Kristina Janosikova), she made some amazing plays for us so I saw some really good things. I saw some hitters that could put the ball away for us.”
Janosikova led the Beavers with 13 assists on the match, while Leanna Russell and Tessa Traffie did the bulk of the work on offense with six and five kills, respectively.
Now, both teams have an opportunity to build off their opener. For Mark Morris (1-0), there is room for optimism after picking up the sweep on an up-and-down night.
“I think our starting point this season has been a better starting point than where we were last season,” Hewitt said. “I think our ceiling is really high and when we play together we’re a really great team.”
The focus now turns to attack with more “fearlessness.”
“We need to not be afraid to hit,” Hewitt said. “It took us a set to start really swinging and when we did it brought up our energy level.”
For Woodland (0-1), the focus turns to building off their experience and getting better with each game.
“We have quite a few different things that we need to focus on…there’s going to be a lot for us to work on,” Hutton said. “I think we’re going to have room to grow in every area.”
Mark Morris plays next on the road at 7 p.m., Thursday, in another 2A GSHL matchup against Washougal.
Woodland will also play its first home game at 7 p.m., Thursday, against Hudson’s Bay.