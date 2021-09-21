2A Volleyball: Mark Morris fights off R.A. Long in four

The third set was more of the same, both teams refusing to let up or give the other the advantage. Although this time, it was the Monarchs that were able to find the consecutive points necessary to take control of the match and break the tie.

More late-game timeouts gave Hewitt a chance to reiterate their focus to her team.

“We weren’t going to get beat on a tip,” Hewitt said. “If they were going to power hit us, great, they have some great hitters, but we were not going to get beat on tips. They were tipping a lot on us and they were falling a lot on us so we did some learning on that.”

After the Monarchs closed out the third and the students went crazy again, it was clear the momentum had shifted as if the balloon around the Lumberdome popped and let out all of the energy.

As the Monarchs took control in the fourth to secure the win, the sound in the gym dimmed, but the excitement afterward was still palpable.

“R.A. Long is a great team,” Hewitt said. “They’re that sleeper team that’s going to sneak up on you and they’re going to do great things this year. They are a fantastic adjustment team and they adjusted to what we were doing, so it took us a bit to adjust what we were doing to what they were doing and once we did it made a difference.”