2A Volleyball: Mark Morris' balanced attack takes care of R.A. Long in four

Hewitt said the versatility provided by having multiple legitimate attack options opens things up Blondin to keep defenses on their toes.

“Normally high school teams don’t have a dominant right side hitter and we are very blessed to have Isabella,” Hewitt said. “She has really owned that role and she is someone we go to by choice, not by necessity and she puts the ball away for us.”

Millspaugh also adds versatility in the middle on both sides of the ball for the Monarch.

“Ali has been a great addition to our squad as well, she got some really, really great kills from the middle,” Hewitt said. “Having those options really frees up that block on that outside and allows Emma and Ellie to do their thing.”

However the Lumberjills had their moments and made runs of their own on the other side of the floor. After falling behind big after a 7-0 run from MM in the first set, it was time for a wake-up call for RAL coach Whitney Nailon’s squad.

“We had a pretty rough conversation in the hallway after the first set and I don’t think they were too happy with what I had to say, but they came back and they delivered and they did everything that I said,” Nailon said.