2A Volleyball: Mark Morris' balanced attack takes care of R.A. Long in four

In terms of volleyball, Mark Morris will have bragging rights until next season as they finished off the season sweep of the R.A. Long Lumberjills on Thursday night at Ted M. Natt court. The Monarchs were in control for three out of the four sets on their way to downing the Jills 25-16, 27-29, 25-15, 25-15 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match.
“It feels really, really great to see that when we play our game, we are pretty unstoppable,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I feel like we can compete with big teams when we do that.”
The first set played much like the third and fourth sets for the Monarchs. They used their strength from the service line to keep the Jills off balance and play offensively for the majority of the time. Controlling the pace — and the scoring — as they pulled away from the Jills. Hewitt said it was nice to see a solid flow throughout the MM attack as they’ve finally been able to return to their preferred lineup after dealing with injuries to Reagan Wilkinson and Ali Millspaugh.
“It was also really helpful to have everyone back to their original positions,” she said. “We haven’t been able to do that recently…this was our first night where everyone felt really healthy and we were able to get back to tweaking that lineup and getting ready for State.”
Kendall Blondin worked the ball all over the floor, setting up multiple Monarch hitters for success on her way to recording a match-high 33 assists. Emma Fisher led the attack with 11 kills while Ellie Weber knocked home nine of her own on the night. Millspaugh finished with eight kills in her return to the lineup and Isabella Merzoian added six for MM.
Hewitt said the versatility provided by having multiple legitimate attack options opens things up Blondin to keep defenses on their toes.
“Normally high school teams don’t have a dominant right side hitter and we are very blessed to have Isabella,” Hewitt said. “She has really owned that role and she is someone we go to by choice, not by necessity and she puts the ball away for us.”
Millspaugh also adds versatility in the middle on both sides of the ball for the Monarch.
“Ali has been a great addition to our squad as well, she got some really, really great kills from the middle,” Hewitt said. “Having those options really frees up that block on that outside and allows Emma and Ellie to do their thing.”
However the Lumberjills had their moments and made runs of their own on the other side of the floor. After falling behind big after a 7-0 run from MM in the first set, it was time for a wake-up call for RAL coach Whitney Nailon’s squad.
“We had a pretty rough conversation in the hallway after the first set and I don’t think they were too happy with what I had to say, but they came back and they delivered and they did everything that I said,” Nailon said.
Nailon challenged her setter, Miranda Bergquist, to move the ball around to other teammates so that they could “deliver the ball with purpose.” Bergquist, and the rest of the Jills, answered the call and fought tooth-and-nail to take the second set with little room for error as the Monarchs never allowed them to pull away. The Jills needed three straight points at the end to even the game at 1-1, before eventually falling in sets three and four.
“They did a great job, they showed grit,” Nailon said. “Not one time did they tear each other down on the court and that shows a lot about our character.”
Y Ta was a force for the Jills on offense and at the service line with 10 kills and three aces on the match. Jorden Williamson also put together a strong showing with 11 kills to lead the Jills as she is starting to regain her rhythm after a serious knee injury.
“She, the last few matches, has turned it on and really focused on being explosive, which is exactly how she was right before she tore her knee, so it’s nice to have her back,” Nailon said of Williamson.
Bergquist finished as the Jills’ assist leader with 27 on the night.
Moving forward, Mark Morris (12-2) is locked into at least the third seed in the 2A GSHL standings for the District Tournament. But as the season has progressed, so has MM’s aspirations as Hewitt said they feel confident they can make a run into the State Tournament.
Down the stretch of the season, the Monarchs have a chance to avenge their only losses of the season with matches against Columbia River on Tuesday, followed by Ridgefield on Thursday.
“I look at it like iron sharpens iron,” Hewitt said. “Being able to play with them and be successful lets us know that we will also be (near) the top of the state.”
R.A. Long (7-6) still has work to do, but they are eyeing the fourth spot in the league as the postseason approaches. The Jills will look to get back in the win column at home against Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday.
Woodland sweeps Fort Vancouver
WOODLAND — The Woodland Beavers put away Fort Vancouver in a comfortable sweep in 2A GSHL play on Thursday as Woodland beat the Trappers 25-16, 25-12, 25-9.
Leanna Russell did everything for the Beavers, finishing with a team-high nine kills and 17 digs. Russell also added three aces and two blocks at the net. Tessa Traffie was a force at the service line as she finished the night with an impressive 11 aces to go along with seven kills.
Sydney George led the Beavers with three blocks and added for kills. Kristina Janosikova led the passing game with 16 assists and added eight digs. Liz Hurn added 11 digs and Daha Vasilenko added three kills for Woodland.
Woodland (6-6) will be back home against Hockinson on Tuesday.