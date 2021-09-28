2A Volleyball: Lumberjills grit out sweep over Beavers

A Jorden Williamon ace and a Hopper kill later, and suddenly it was Woodland on the ropes, taking a timeout with the lead slashed to 22-20.

R.A. Long kept going out of the break, tying the set at 22-22, then gave up two in a row to face set point at 24-22. Once more, the Lumberjills rallied, though, winning four points in a row to come all the way back and take the set 26-24.

“They responded the right way,” Nailon said. “You never know if you get on them if they’re going to crumble or they’re going to rise, and they definitely rose to the pressure. That was nice to see them finish.”

It’s more than nice for R.A. Long; it’s new for the Lumberjills, who at 4-2 have already matched their win total from the shortened winter season, in half as many games.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Even though it was only a few months ago, we were not mentally there to come back when we’re down that much,” Nailon said.

Williamson led the Lumberjills with 14 kills on .400 hitting and added 10 digs, hammering balls all night long that the Woodland defense either couldn’t get to or dug so high up that they clipped the Lumberdome ceiling and shot back down to the court below.

“She needed this night, with her kills, for sure,” Nailon said.