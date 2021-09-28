2A Volleyball: Lumberjills grit out sweep over Beavers

Three-set sweeps don’t usually require a furious comeback, but Tuesday evening at the Lumberdome saw an exception, with the R.A. Long volleyball team roaring back from an eight-point deficit late in the third set to seal its three-set win, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.
Throughout the match, RAL coach Whitney Nailon kept the long talks to a minimum, sending her players back out onto the court just seconds into each Woodland timeout in the first two sets, and in the breaks after the Lumberjills’ two set wins.
But with her side trailing 14-8 in the third, with half of the Beavers’ points coming on RAL errors, it was time for a timeout, and a real heart-to-heart on the R.A. Long sideline.
“(It was just) a lack of focus and not playing to win, and that’s frustrating,” Nailon said. “I think they probably felt that frustration from me, and they definitely responded well. I haven’t had to get on them like I did yet this year, but they responded.”
Things got worse before they got better, with Woodland stretching the lead to 21-13, but then the comeback started. It began with a service error, then continued with a Danni Hopper kill and two Woodland attack errors. The Beavers got serve back on a bad pass and thought they’d earned another point on a spike right down the sideline, but instead of making a contentious call, the referee in the next ordered a replayed point — which the Lumberjills took.
A Jorden Williamon ace and a Hopper kill later, and suddenly it was Woodland on the ropes, taking a timeout with the lead slashed to 22-20.
R.A. Long kept going out of the break, tying the set at 22-22, then gave up two in a row to face set point at 24-22. Once more, the Lumberjills rallied, though, winning four points in a row to come all the way back and take the set 26-24.
“They responded the right way,” Nailon said. “You never know if you get on them if they’re going to crumble or they’re going to rise, and they definitely rose to the pressure. That was nice to see them finish.”
It’s more than nice for R.A. Long; it’s new for the Lumberjills, who at 4-2 have already matched their win total from the shortened winter season, in half as many games.
“Even though it was only a few months ago, we were not mentally there to come back when we’re down that much,” Nailon said.
Williamson led the Lumberjills with 14 kills on .400 hitting and added 10 digs, hammering balls all night long that the Woodland defense either couldn’t get to or dug so high up that they clipped the Lumberdome ceiling and shot back down to the court below.
“She needed this night, with her kills, for sure,” Nailon said.
In the middle, Hopper added seven kills, 13 digs, and four blocks.
“Just an all-around night for her, which is nice,” Nailon said.
Joining Hopper at the net, Y Ta put up six kills, four blocks, and eight digs. Kamia Tootoosis-Didier added seven kills at the pin, and Harli Witham led the Lumberjills with 20 digs.
Sydney George led Woodland with 13 kills, eight of which came in the third set, powering her side to its one lead of the night.
“When she stops overthinking things and she just starts playing and swinging, she is so aggressive for us,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We needed somebody to flip that switch for us.”
Before then, the Beavers couldn’t get much of any momentum going. Woodland only managed one three-point run in the first two sets, and while R.A. Long wasn’t able to stack too many up in a row itself, the Lumberjills spent the end of the first and second sets building leads up by trading two or three points for one.
R.A. Long (4-2) will take on Washougal on Thursday, while Woodland (3-2) will play at Columbia River.