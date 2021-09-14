2A Volleyball: Columbia River hands R.A. Long first loss in sweep

After picking up back-to-back wins without dropping a set to start the season, the R.A. Long volleyball team finally met resistance against a quality foe in the Columbia River Rapids at the Lumberdome on Tuesday night.

“To be honest, that team right there is the best team that I have played against in my whole time at R.A. Long,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said of the Rapids.

Columbia River used a strong attack led by some heavy hitters to sweep the Lumberjills 13-25, 13-25 and 14-25 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Despite the sweep, Nailon came away with a positive outlook on the way her team stepped up against a quality opponent.

“I thought for a team of their caliber — we did fantastic,” she said. “I truly believe that.”

Columbia River jumped out front early in the first two sets. The Rapids relied on their strong attack to keep the Jills on their heels on defense, forcing RAL to make quick reads to keep them out of sorts.

“We need to get wider on defense and I thought we definitely have an opportunity to improve on reading a little bit better and just being ready with our hands,” Nailon said.