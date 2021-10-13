2A Volleyball: Beavers beat out Panthers

WOODLAND — The Woodland volleyball team beat out Washougal in four sets Wednesday, winning 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 25-13.

Leanna Russell led the Beavers in double-double fashion with 11 kills and 20 digs. The star of the defensive side of the ball was Liz Hurn, who racked up 20 digs.

Setter Kristina Janosikova sent out 22 assists, while adding eight kills and eight digs of her own.

Tessa Traffie paced the serving effort with six aces — and also put up four kills. Brezy Summers had 12 digs.

Back at .500 on the season, Woodland (5-5) will get nearly a week off before heading to Washougal for a rematch with the Panthers.

