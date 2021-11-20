2A State Volleyball: Mark Morris makes statement with 7th place finish

YAKIMA — As if the Mark Morris volleyball team needed more motivation, the seeding committee placed the Monarchs at 16th, the last seed of all teams that qualified for the 2A WIAA State Tournament.

The Monarchs felt slighted, their only regular season losses came against Columbia River and Ridgefield, the No. 1 and No. 3 seed in the tournament who duked it out in the State Championship against each other.

After falling to the top-seeded Rapids in the first round, Mark Morris completed its run by winning three straight games to earn seventh place and walk away with a trophy, showing that the number next to their name on the bracket didn’t define them. MM proved the kind of team they were with a four-set win over Enumclaw (25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16) on Saturday.

“It feels good,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I think we showed a lot of mental toughness and resiliency coming into this tournament. You know, you can’t help who you draw in the first round, but we did everything we could after that to take the path that we could and placed. We won the rest of our matches and that’s all we can do.”

The Monarchs kept the same energy they had in wins over Ephrata and Washington in the match. Waving their T-shirts on the bench to celebrate as they scored each point.

Mark Morris nearly pulled off a sweep of the Hornets as they stormed back with a late 7-1 run to close the gap to just three, but the Hornets were able to hang on and take a set. The Monarchs rebounded and closed out the match with a convincing fourth-set win.

“I think we just showed a lot of resiliency,” Hewitt said. “The kids came out and we talked about in that third set that we’ve got to control our side, control what we can control. They did that and we were able to gain some momentum going into set four and that’s what propelled us forward in that win.”

Emma Fisher and Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs with 13 kills on offense, while Ellie Weber capped her MM career with a nine-kill performance.

“Ellie Weber had another great night for us,” Hewitt said. “It was great for her because it’s her last one so I know that meant a lot to her to have a good performance.”

Weber has played a vital role as one of the Monarchs’ main offensive threats, but she credited her team with helping in her success this season.

“It feels really, really good,” Weber said of the win. “This team is beyond amazing…it’s just a really solid group of girls and no matter win or lose they’re always there for you. It’s just a really good environment.”

Weber also is glad that she can leave the Monarchs with a new reputation after proving they’ve got what it takes against some of the top talent in the state.

“It feels great,” she said. “I feel like this entire season and even in past seasons people have just written off our team as ‘Oh it’s just Mark Morris, this is going to be an easy win.’ And we’ve taken some of the best teams in our league to multiple extra points…I feel like people just think they can roll over us and it’s not true. We may not be the tallest girls here but we’re very well-rounded.”

The strong finish helps her go out on a high note, but that doesn’t mean it’s not bittersweet to play her last game for MM.

“As a senior you get to deal with a lot of lasts, and by far the hardest is your last touch on the court no matter where you’re at,” she said.

In addition to Fisher, Millspaugh and Weber’s offensive output, Reagan Wilkinson added eight kills. Wilkinson also added five blocks, topped only by Millspaugh’s six.

Kendall Blondin finished with 43 assists on the match and Madi Noel led the way on defense with 49 digs.

All season long, Hewitt was confident her squad was worthy of placing at State, but it took work on the little things to help the Monarchs meet their large aspirations.

“It takes very small goals,” she said. “We know our endgame, where we want to go. But in a smaller sense, we had to take one match at a time. We had to improve on each skill at a time, so even the matches we thought we might win, we had a goal in mind for that like mastering our slides, mastering out stack, playing better line defense. Each of those little goals helped us when we needed them in these moments.”

The Monarchs proved they belonged on the big stage, and with most of their key players returning they have the tools to make noise again next season — but they won’t be underestimated next time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.