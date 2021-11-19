2A State Volleyball: Columbia River sweeps Mark Morris in first round

YAKIMA — Mark Morris knew it had a tough draw when they were seeded 16th at the 2A WIAA State Tournament and would have to face off against a familiar Greater St. Helens League opponent in Columbia River, the top seed at the tournament.

The Rapids swept the Monarchs in both regular season matchups this season and it was the same story on Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome as they downed the Monarchs in three sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-8.

MM tried some new tactics in hopes of slowing down the Rapids, but they came away with the same results.

“We really tried to work on stacking their two hitters no matter where they are,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We had been stacking outside, but we did a better job with serve-receive wherever they hit from.”

The first two sets played out similarly. The Rapids started strong and built an early lead to force an MM timeout, then the Monarchs climbed back to get close before the Rapids shut the door on any comeback attempt and closed out strong.

“We are OK losing proud and those first two sets we were proud of our effort,” Hewitt said. “There’s a couple things we could have done better and we know that, but for the entire effort that we had I think we played well. If we play that way against most of the teams in this tournament, we’re going to place.”

The Monarchs’ brief runs at the Rapids, including cutting a 10-3 deficit to just three points in the second set, were sparked by some strong play at the service line.

“We served really great today,” Hewitt said. “That’s something we’ve been working on so they did a much better job of that.”

Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with seven kills on the match while Ellie Weber added five. Reagan Wilkinson also stepped in to help out the MM offense with five kills of her own.

“Reagan Wilkinson led us in kills for the first two sets…so she stepped up for us too,” Hewitt said.

Kendall Blondin helped out the MM offense with 16 assists. Madi Noel led the MM defense with 20 digs and Fisher added 13.

“I just think that they played great team defense,” Hewitt said. “Our defense did really well for us in the rally. The girls played well out of system, they served well, they’re fighting.”

Mark Morris moved over to the 7th place bracket with the loss and took on Ephrata at 4:15 p.m. on Friday in a second round matchup.

“We’re going to go get some rest, we’re going to get some food in us and have some fun, play some games and make some memories,” Hewitt said. “That’s half of why you’re here: to make some memories.”

