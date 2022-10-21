2A High School Volleyball: Wilkinson and Millspaugh steady Mark Morris in sweep of Woodland

Behind nine kills from the duo of Reagan Wilkinson and Ali Millspaugh the Monarchs earned a three-set sweep of Woodland in their 2A Greater St. Helens League contest, Thursday, with scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-20 at Ted M. Natt Court.

Mark Morris got out to a strong start behind crisp, accurate passing and a high-energy attack. After their match Tuesday at Fort Vancouver was canceled due to air quality concerns, the Monarchs were itching to return to the court and it showed in the players’ energy.

“I thought the first two sets were really solid with the girls playing together,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “The girls were just super excited to play tonight. You could just see the fire when they came out. We are just focused on staying consistent and executing our game plan.”

Wilkinson and Millspaugh played a strong game at the net to stymie the Woodland attack. The pair posted for 10 blocks in addition to their 18 combined kills. Wilkinson led the way with six blocks.

Isabella Merzoian added eight kills. Senior Kendall Blondin provided a team-high 20 assists and teammate Madi Noel delivered nine service points to lead the Monarchs.

“Overall, I think we played really well together and we had a lot of fun,” senior Mo Harris said. “That’s when we’re at our best. We did a good job of keeping our (unforced) errors low.”

Harris had one of her best games all season as a standout on the left side of the Mark Morris attack.

The Beavers meanwhile improved with each set against the third place Monarchs team which has only lost to undefeated Columbia River and second-place Ridgefield in league contests. In fact, the Monarchs have not dropped a set to the rest of the league all season.

“We are working hard to improve every single set,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “Our energy level every single set improved. We knew the changes that we needed to make in each set and they actually applied them and made them out there and I think that’s why we improved every single set.”

Jenna Starr had five kills to lead Woodland’s attack and Sydney George added three kills to complement her teammate. Dasha Vasilenko played a solid all-around game with four aces, six digs and two kills.

“We always want to be able to take something away from every game that we play,” said Hutton. “Win or lose we should be able to learn from it, be able to grow from it and it should prepare us for our next game.”

Both teams have Ridgefield on the docket next week. Woodland (4-10, 4-8 league) will host Ridgefield on Tuesday.

For Mark Morris, the key will be to get around the Spudders’ block. They spent Tuesday practicing those wrinkles to their offense instead of facing Fort Vancouver in game action.

Mark Morris (9-3) will play that makeup match against the Trappers on Wednesday, one day prior to the showdown with Ridgefield.