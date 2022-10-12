2A High School Volleyball Roundup: Mark Morris falls to undefeated Columbia River in three

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris had another crack at the currently undefeated, and reigning league champion, Columbia River volleyball squad only to fall short again, this time losing in three sets, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-19, Tuesday night.

The Rapids’ combination of 6-foot and 5-foot-11 outside hitters Lauren and Sydney Dreves were a force at the net that the Monarchs couldn’t contain. The junior Lauren had a game-high 19 kills and her sophomore sister Sydney added nine. The two also combined for 24 digs.

For the Monarchs, it was another disappointing loss to one of the top two teams in their 2A Greater St. Helens League. Mark Morris is now 0-3 against the Rapids and Ridgefield on the season. With a senior-laden team and dreams of a deep state tournament run, at some point the Monarchs hope to show the consistency needed to be able to take three sets off the best.

Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt felt her team’s serve and receive phase fell off in each of the first two sets for a short stretch. Yet it was enough to allow Columbia River to create separation.

“We have to be able to put together a whole set consistently,” Hewitt said. “Both of those first two sets we allowed our serve/receive to break down for five or six points in a row and it just got us into a hole… and we did close the gap, but it was just too big of a hole to climb out of.”

After Mark Morris dropped a close first set 25-18, the team rebounded by taking an 11-8 lead in the second set.

Then the Dreves sisters took over.

A failed block attempt allowed Lauren Dreves to slam a kill into the back row of the Monarchs defense (she picked on that deeper part of the court all night) that seniors Madi Noel and Hallie Watson couldn’t cover.

Columbia River tied the game 11-11 then continued a 17-6 run to win the set 25-17. The third set was back and forth for the first 35 points, but again, with the score 19-17 in favor of the Rapids the Dreves sisters hit past the Monarchs’ block attempts while finding areas of the court in which Watson and Noel couldn’t reach.

“I was really impressed with our defense,” Hewitt said. “I thought our defense was really good tonight. That’s a great team. Those are some amazing hitters that are going to go D-1.”

Noel finished with a game-high 30 digs. She did yeoman’s work to keep the ball alive throughout the three sets, but Columbia River's power won out in the end.

“They can hit it anywhere,” Noel said. “It’s really hard to read their shoulders and then they hit it so hard that there isn’t a lot of time to move your feet to get to the ball.”

While the Monarchs’ hitting could’ve been sharper, and coach Hewitt would’ve liked to see her hitters avoid the Rapids’ blocks more effectively, the team also suffered uncharacteristic unforced errors. Those mistakes can likely be chalked up to nerves, and perhaps a lack of confidence that usually isn’t apparent with the Monarchs.

“Communication is definitely key,” said Noel. “We had a couple of moments that were weird for us where the ball dropped on third ball and I feel like next time we just need to talk more and go all out for every ball.”

Junior Ali Millspaugh led Mark Morris with 10 kills, three blocks and added eight digs. Seniors Emma Fisher and Reagan Wilkinson each had seven kills in the loss.

“Our league is definitely the toughest in the state. River, Ridgefield often are in the State finals,” said Hewitt. “It’s a good test for us to see where we stand in the league, (and) to see how far we can go in State. Playing in this league definitely gets us ready for that stage."

Mark Morris will have one more opportunity when it gets its rematch against second-place Ridgefield (6-1 league) on October 27. Until then, it’s back to work for Hewitt’s squad. The team will be focusing on its offensive consistency down the stretch of league play.

“We have so much talent, if we can just put it together consistently," Hewitt added. "When our offensive best meets our defensive best, I don’t think there’s a team that can stop us,” added Hewitt.

Mark Morris (12-4, 7-3 league) returns to the court on Thursday when it hosts Hudson’s Bay.

Lumberjills fall to Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield kept pace with league-leading Columbia River with a three-set defeat of R.A. Long, Tuesday night. The set scores of the 2A Greater St. Helens League match were 25-22, 25-13 and 25-9.

The Lumberjills hung tough in the first set before the Spudders were able to separate for the sweep.

Macy Graichen and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Lumberjills with four kills apiece. Harli Witham had a team-high nine digs and Elizabeth Vasquez added seven.

"Elizabeth Vasquez came in tonight and played the best defense that I've seen from here," R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. "It's incredible how much a great dig and defense can do for the momentum of the game."

Ridgefield remained a game back of the undefeated Rapids with the victory. Lizzy Andrew posted 21 kills for the Spudders.

R.A. Long remains in fourth place in the 2A GSHL.

"We set ourselves up to fnish this week strong," Nailon said.

R.A. Long (5-6, 4-6) hosts Washougal on Thursday.

Woodland takes down Hudson’s Bay

WOODLAND — Sydney George provided a team-high nine kills to carry Woodland to a three-set win over Hudson’s Bay, Tuesday. The scores of th 2A GSHL match were 25-7, 25-17 and 25-20.

The Beavers continued their late-season progress with the sweep of their 2A Greater St. Helens League rival. Tessa Traffie delivered 10 aces to go with four kills and Brooke Hauge led the defense with 13 digs.

“Our setters did a really good job tonight of putting our hitters on the net which allowed our offense to be successful,” Woodland head coach Danielle Hutton said.

Ava Johnson provided 11 assists to lead Woodland’s passing.

Woodland (3-8, 3-7) will return to the court against Fort Vancouver on Thursday.