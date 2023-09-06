For nearly six years straight, R.A. Long has been on the wrong side of every volleyball match result against their cross-town rival Mark Morris.

That all changed Tuesday night at The Lumberdome when the Lumberjills swept aside the Monarchs in straight sets 25-11, 25-14 and 26-24 in 2A Greater St. Helens League action. It was the first R.A. Long victory in the rivalry since Oct. 3, 2017.

It was an incredible team effort all around for the Jills with multiple players filling up the stat sheet, led by senior outside hitter Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who had 12 kills, six digs and four aces.

“Oh my god, this feels so good to get this win," Tootoosis-Didier said. “I have been here for four years and every year we always talk in the team room about beating Mark Morris, and it feels amazing to get this win for me and my teammates."

There were several strong individual performances all-around for R.A. Long from Marissa Stacey (four digs, leader in serve/receive), Jillian Woodruff (four kills, eight assists), Lyla Khlee (eight assists), and Libero Harli Witham, who did a great job defensively and on the serve for the Jills.

Considering how long it had been since R.A. Long was victorious in the rivalry, the win against the seventh-place state finishers from a season ago came as no surprise in the eyes of head coach Whitney Nailon.

“We’re ready to compete with the best in the league, and the match went just like we drew it up,” Nailon said. “We focused on being consistent, not too up or down, and when we struggled a little in the last set Kamia displayed the body language that shows the difference from last year and where we want to finish this year.”

Nailon was alluding to a tight third set in which Mark Morris was taking advantage of some unforced errors from R.A. Long serve attempts that either went long or were stopped short by the net on five straight opportunities. Add in a rotation violation by the Jills just over halfway through the set, and Mark Morris took a 14-11 lead, looking to possibly send the match to a fourth set.

R.A. Long started to get back into the rhythm that they started the match with after a quick 5-1 run after a kill at the net from sophomore Evelyn Ofstun to give the Jills their first lead of the set at 16-15. The Jills extended the lead to 20-18, but Mark Morris wasn’t ready to go away just yet.

The Monarchs fought back after a kill from senior middle blocker Maddy Hetland, a service ace from junior Aliyah Yaple and a Jill tip out of bounds to take a 21-20 lead and force a timeout.

Enter Tootoosis-Didier. “KTD” came up with a crucial kill and a quality serve that couldn’t make it over the net to reclaim a 24-22 lead. Mark Morris managed to tie it one more time at 24 apiece, but a double hit violation gave the lead and the serve back to R.A. Long, where senior middle blocker Erin White finished the game off in style with an ace to put an exclamation point on a thrilling finish.

Even though it was not the result the Monarchs are regularly accustomed to, there was noticeable improvement as the match went on, much to the delight of head coach Carmen Hewitt.

“I don’t expect us to come out in an environment like this was in game one and play our best. I told the girl’s our goal is to improve every set, and we did that,” Hewitt said.

Senior co-captain Laney Frasier led the Monarchs with fourteen assists and five digs, while junior Dakota Massey and Hetland also contributed five digs apiece. Hetland led the team in kills with four.

“Dakota Massey and Makenzie Henthorn played great defense," Hewitt said. "Maddy Hetland and Aliyah Yaple gave us some great offensive swings. I was proud of the way Laney Frasier led us in our offense. We are continuing to improve as we rebuild.”

Mark Morris has turned in back-to-back seventh-place state finishes in Yakima, which is saying quite a lot considering the last two state champions and first runner-up — Columbia River and Ridgefield — also play in the same league as the Monarchs and Jills.

Even though the Monarchs are turning over nearly every piece of their roster from a season ago, the belief and expectations are still there that they will stay competitive and not change their outlook going forward.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone’s opinion outside our locker room is about our team, it’s only the opinion of the thirteen players and coaches in our locker room that matters to us,” Hewitt said before the start of the match.

Back to R.A. Long, the Jills simply never looked overmatched at any point in the match, and the maturation showed greatly from last season to game one against the Monarchs this year. The first set was a breeze, with the Jills jumping out to a 19-3 lead. Set two was closer about halfway through, but the Jills ran away from the Monarchs after leading 12-10.

The backside rotation of Stacey, Witham and Tootoosis-Didier appears to be one of the most efficient groups in the league, possibly the district and beyond.

If the Jills get consistent solid defense from the likes of those three and the contributions Jillian Woodruff, Macy Graichen and Erin White put out in the victory over Mark Morris, the future could be bright.

“You can’t ask for three better players to lead your program and I challenge any coach to show me three players just like that," Nailon said.

R.A. Long (1-0 GSHL) and Mark Morris (0-1 GSHL) are both set for action again at home on Thursday night. The Lumberjills welcome Ridgefield, while Mark Morris will host the defending state champs Columbia River. Both matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

When asked about the opportunity of playing Ridgefield right away after a big program win, Nailon said, “Defense. That’s what I am most excited to see.”