2A High School Volleyball: R.A. Long storms back for 5-set win at Woodland

WOODLAND — A key mid-match lineup adjustment helped R.A. Long return to its system and catapulted the team to a rousing five-set victory at Woodland, Tuesday. The Lumberjills picked up the key 2A Greater St. Helens League win by scores of 25-15, 17-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-11.

After dominating the Beavers through a clean first set in which the Jills built leads of 9-3 and 21-11, R.A. Long saw itself completely dissolve. Woodland then took the second and third sets off the visitors by identical 25-17 scores as it became the team avoiding attack errors, making better passes and producing strong kill shots opportunities out of their system.

R.A. Long, meanwhile, was lost. Attack errors, repeated double-hit violations and poor passing left R.A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon with no other choice but to make a lineup change.

“Woodland did a good job of blocking and playing really good defense,” Nailon said. “There was no passion. There was really nothing there which was so out of character for them which is why we changed it up."

It was a sage move by the veteran coach. One that flipped the momentum of the game.

“In that fourth set, we moved our middles around and I just told them, ‘It just takes one person to get in there and get a kill,’” Nailon said. “And by golly, Jillian Woodruff got three in a row for us, and that was absolutely the momentum we needed. (And it was) from a freshman, which was cool.

Woodland took the all-important third set 25-17 to go up two sets to one in the match. The Beavers even opened a 4-2 lead in the fourth set, then 6-4 and 10-9. But R.A. Long wouldn’t go away this time.

The Jills tied the score at 11-11 before three straight errors gave Woodland a 14-11 lead and serve. But again, R.A. Long refused to go away. Instead, it won the next point, took the serve and watched as Marissa Stacey went on a six-point service run to thrust the Lumberjills out front 18-14. They held on to win the set 25-21, taking the momentum with them into the fifth-set tiebreaker.

There was short moment of confusion in the fifth set with Woodland leading 5-4 when the referee missed a hit that landed in play and should’ve awarded the Beavers a 6-4 lead and serve. Unfortunately for the Woodland faithful the call was missed, the decision made to replay the point and R.A. Long capitalized by taking the next four points to go up 8-5.

The Beavers got to within 9-8, but the Lumberjills would slowly pull away. Woodland hitter Sydney George had consecutive attack errors, giving the Lumberjills the breathing room they needed.

“We’re getting better every day, but there’s still a long ways to go and we know that,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We’ve really been focusing on less unforced errors and focusing on the things we can control. That’s been big for us lately."

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier carried the Lumberjills through the five sets with a team-high 19 kills and 28 digs while hardly leaving the floor. Woodruff added 13 assists and seven kills. Harli Witham and Marissa Stacey were instrumental on defense with 16 and 14 digs respectively.

On the other end, Woodland got key contributions from juniors Brooke Hauge, who delivered 16 kills, and Tessa Traffie who provided 12 kills and nine digs. George added 12 kills and 10 digs, while Abigail Schoonover had 19 assists for the Beavers.

"The girls are getting more aggressive now," Hutton said. "We’re seeing good things. We’re on the right track.”

With the win, R.A. Long moved into fifth place in the nine team 2A GSHL with big games against upper echelon teams looming over the next 10 days.

“I’m excited,” Nailon said. “I think we’re in the right place. I think that if you watched us from the beginning of the season until now, we’re just getting better.”

R.A. Long (5-4, 4-4) will return to action on Ted M. Natt Court against Mark Morris on Thursday.

Meanwhile, things don't get any easier for Woodland (2-7, 2-6) with a trip to undefeated Columbia River on tap for Thursday.