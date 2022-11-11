2A High School Volleyball: R.A. Long see season end in back-to-back District losses

Winning the pigtail isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

Though R.A. Long claimed the final 2A District IV playoff berth on Tuesday by beating Centralia in three sets, its prize was a first-round matchup with 2A Greater St. Helens League champion (and still undefeated) Columbia River with its towering 6-foot-1 Dreves sisters.

As it happened, Columbia River cruised past R.A. Long with a three-set win Thursday night from Ted M. Natt Court by scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-17.

The loss positioned the Lumberjills to play Black Hills, which fell to Mark Morris in three sets earlier in the evening, in a loser-out match. With its season on the line R.A. Long went down in three sets to Black Hills by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17.

Thus, R.A. Long’s volleyball season came to an end in one day, two games and six sets.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier delivered a team-high eight kills in the loss to River and followed with 13 kills and four digs in the loss to Black Hills. Harli Witham added four kills against the Rapids and seven kills, seven digs against Black Hills.

R.A. Long struggled getting a block to the dynamite Dreves sisters of Columbia River, juast as every team at the 2A level has this season. The Lumberjills did manage to improve with each set and that was something head coach Whitney Nailon and her team could walk away proud of.

“I thought we played well. We put up the most points in the match against Columbia River that we have all season,” Nailon noted of the third set in their tournament opener. “This wasn’t the ending we wanted but just to make it this far you know, being in the pigtail match to now, is something that we should be proud of.”

Against Black Hills, the Lumberjills got out to a slow start as the Wolves built a 13-2 lead behind the strong net play of senior Emerson Sims and junior Ashley Harris. The Jills defense struggled to keep the ball off the floor with quality first passes to their setters. Harris led the Wolves with 18 kills while Sims added six. Senior setter Alex Loveless delivered 30 assists for the Wolves.

“For a young team like (this) you kind of expect holes,” Nailon commented on her squad’s inconsistent play. “We have so much to build off of… headed into the offseason. The kids are so hungry (and) eager to get back on the court.”

The young Lumberjills squad, headlined by junior hitter Tootoosis-Didier, received a taste of the district playoffs which will serve to fuel them over the offseason to train with bigger goals in mind for 2023. The team loses just one senior in libero Meredith Chesley.

“We were so excited and we put in so much work to get here. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and that everyone was doubting us,” Tootoosis-Didier explained. “A lot of our team is underclassmen and juniors. We only lost one senior so we all came here as a group and we’re all going to kind of build our way back here next year. We’re just going to train all summer and try to get better.”

One of the bright spots for Nailon and her team all season, and again on Thursday in the match against Black Hills, was junior middle Erin White. White showcased her steady improvement all season with several blocks against the Wolves top hitting duo.

“I feel confident that we’ll have athletes step up. I look at the progress that Erin had, she had so many key blocks for us tonight,” Nailon added. “And it’s just promising going into next season. I think the only thing to be sad about is that it’s over.”