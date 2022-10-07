2A High School Volleyball: Millspaugh leads Mark Morris in romp over R.A. Long

The war between the schools wasn't much of a war at all, Thursday, but there was carnage on Ted M. Natt Court.

For the second time this season, the Mark Morris varsity volleyball team took care of business against the rival R.A. Long Lumberjills in three dominant sets – 25-8, 25-18 and 25-6.

Aside from a tight second set which saw the Monarchs battle back from 7-4 and 12-7 deficits, it was a match in which Mark Morris opened up a large early lead and simply overpowered its considerably less experienced competition. The Monarchs feature a lineup of seven seniors and just one underclassman while R.A. Long features two seniors and four underclassmen.

Mark Morris junior Ali Millspaugh was a dominant force both at the net where she had a game-high 14 kills and three blocks, and in the back row where she continues to improve.

“I thought we played amazing. We had amazing chemistry the entire night,” Millspaugh said. “We fell short in the second set, but we picked ourselves up.”

Millspaugh’s height at 6-feet, length and leaping ability allow her to hit over most block attempts set up by the opponent. And when the opponent can match her height, she uses her crafty shot-making skill to slide the ball past the block.

On Thursday, in the rematch with R.A. Long, she had it all working.

“I tend to hit over the block sometimes,” Millspaugh said. “I like to go setter side especially because it takes out their setter. And then I heard them say ‘Block setter side,’ so I went non-setter side. I adjusted.”

Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt was effusive in her praise of Millspaugh's effort.

“(Ali) played her game. She brings a lot to our team,” Hewitt said. “She’s dominant in the front row. There’s no other way around it. She’s able to hit over a lot of blocks, so it’s pretty hard to stop her."

And it wasn't just Millspaugh's net play that caught her coach's eye.

"I thought she also had a really strong game in the back row again tonight She’s been working really hard on her defense," Hewitt noted.

Playing in front of its home crowd for the latest battle in Longview's ongoing feud, Mark Morris jumped on R.A. Long with a 9-1 lead which morphed into a 16-4 advantage. The Monarchs would eventually take the first set 25-8 and the third set was nearly a carbon copy. The hosts opened a 9-1 lead again, on the service hands of Kendall Blondin and Hallie Watson who each delivered two aces and combined for 23 service points.

The middle set was a true skirmish, though. The Lumberjills did a better job of making it hard on Millspaugh and the rest of the Monarchs hitters, but eventually the veteran side adjusted to the R.A. Long attack.

Trailing 12-7, the Monarchs got key kills from Blondin and Isabella Merzoian to close the gap to 12-11. Then at 18-18, a three-point sequence in which Millspaugh and Merzoian had key blocks and Blondin delivered an ace to put Mark Morris ahead 21-18.

“We showed some resiliency there,” Hewitt said. “I felt like in the second set we moved away from our game plan. We were not running our offense the way that we usually do, so we had a conversation about that during the timeout… and really reiterated that going into the third set.”

Senior libero Madi Noel led the Monarchs' defense with 14 digs and Blondin delivered 24 assists from her setter position. Reagan Wilkinson and Emma Fisher supported Millspaugh and the Monarchs’ attack with seven and six kills respectively.

For R.A. Long and head coach Whitney Nailon, the match wasn’t anywhere near what they prepared for.

“After the first set, we were just getting killed by their middle,” Nailon said. “We needed a different look in the middle, it wasn’t about how our middles were playing in the first set, it’s just sometimes you just need a different lineup. We weren’t able to bounce back."

For the Lumberjills, the timing of the massacre could hardly have been worse.

“I think every team has a rough match a season,” Nailon continued. “Unfortunately, our rough match happened to be against our rival. It doesn’t take away from everything we’ve done to this point. I need to do a better job of getting them ready.”

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Lumberjills with five kills while setter Lyla Khlee had seven assists and seven digs.

Mark Morris picked up two important league wins this week as it attempts to keep pace with 2A Greater St. Helens League leader Columbia River and the second place Spudders of Ridgefield.

That said, the Monarchs’ focus was entirely on R.A. Long, Thursday.

“I’m proud of my team. It’s an emotional win,” said Hewitt. “(This was) the last Civil War for a lot of my girls… They really wanted to end proudly and they did.”

Mark Morris (7-2 league) will rematch with Columbia River on the road next Tuesday.

R.A. Long (5-5, 4-5 league) will look to rebound at Ridgefield on Tuesday.