2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris stays alive in quest for state trophy

YAKIMA — With five hours of down time between a dreadful first match and their next appearance on the court, the Mark Morris players huddled in their hotel room to talk it out.

The team, laden with seven seniors, not only traveled nearly 170 miles to show that it could compete with the best 2A volleyball teams in the state, it worked hard all season with this weekend in mind.

But as senior Isabella Merzoian described the meeting, the girls reminded each other how much they loved playing with one another. It wasn’t about any trophy. This day, this tournament was about playing with this group of girls as long as they could.

With their season on the line the heart-to-heart session worked. Mark Morris defeated 13-seed Sedro-Woolley of the Northwest League in four sets by scores of 16-25, 25-16, 25-12 and 26-24 in a loser-out match Friday night and lived to see another day.

“We just talked about our feelings, talked about the positives, encouraged each other, and really we gave compliments to everyone,” said Merzoian. “We realized how thankful we are for each other and no matter what, we’re playing for each other. That’s the most important thing. That’s when we’re most successful.”

The Monarchs still needed basically a full set against the Cubs to find their energy and bring their play up to the level they'd set for themselves at the end of the regular season when they pushed the District champs from Ridgefield to four sets and nearly a fifth.

Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said the main focus point heading into their evening match on the dark side of the bracket was picking up the energy level. Communication on the court needed to improve, too, and by the second set it was clear that it had.

“The energy was our main focus point. Our talking point was, 'Is this how you want to end?’" relayed Hewitt. “These girls have been on this journey since fifth grade. It’s a lot of time and effort in your life to go out with a bitter pill. So they spent a lot of time this afternoon getting themselves back on track, and they came out ready to fight tonight.”

Sedro-Woolley (13-8) didn’t make it easy. The Cubs battled in the second set, closing the gap to 15-14 before a Reagan Wilkinson kill gave the Monarchs an 18-15 lead and keyed a 9-1 run to close out the set for the Monarchs’ first set win of the day.

The Monarchs ran away with the third set thanks in part to an eight-point service run from sophomore Analiz Birrueta to open a 17-6 advantage. After taking the third set 25-12, the Cubs bounced back to push the Monarchs to extra points in the fourth but consecutive attack errors gave Mark Morris the win.

Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs’ offense with 14 kills and two blocks. Wilkinson finished with 11 blocks at the net and Emma Fisher slammed nine kills. Merzoian contributed seven kills and senior setter Kendall Blondin delivered 29 assists.

On defense, libero Madi Noel led with 10 digs. Noel and Hallie Watson were nearly perfect in the serve-receive phase to keep the Monarchs’ in system all match long.

For Hewitt, the difference between the Day 1 matches was clear.

“Way better movement, way better communication,” Hewitt explained. “We talked better in the seams. It was just a completely different team. It was the team I am used to seeing."

That change started at the net where the Monarchs were able to find an advantage in the nightcap.

“Ali had a big night offensively for us and Reagan had so many blocks," Hewitt added. "Our net play was crisp. And them getting going really opens up our right side and our left side for more opportunities and gets our defense fired up."

And all it took was a reminder of why they suit up every night.

"I think people always want the trophy, but my most important thing is creating memories with my friends,” Merzoian added. “This might be my last time playing volleyball, but it’s definitely my last time playing with them and I want to enjoy the moment. If we get a trophy at the end, that’s even better.”

Mark Morris is set to play No. 8 seed White River Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. in a loser-out contest, with the winner moving on to play for seventh place.