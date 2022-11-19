2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris seniors earn second seventh-place finish with win over North Kitsap

YAKIMA — Minutes after posing with their second seventh-place trophy in as many years, the seven Mark Morris seniors finally let their emotions flood over them. For most, not only had their time playing together come to an end, so had their respective volleyball careers.

Though a three-set win over North Kitsap, by scores of 25-22, 25-10 and 25-19, to secure seventh place and a trophy in the 2A State tournament offered some sense of final accomplishment, the sorrowful feeling of finality was impossible to override.

“It’s so hard because I grew up with them and knew them from middle school and elementary school and it’s just fantastic to have these memories. That’s the reason why I decided to play volleyball… instead of getting surgery,” senior hitter Emma Fisher said. “Our first game was very hard. After that first loss we decided that wasn’t how we wanted to go out and we wanted to pick it up.”

That's a sentiment that was echoed by more than one Monarch.

“(I’m) sad, but proud,” senior middle Reagan Wilkinson said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

For the Monarchs, the turnaround began Friday and was credited to a heart-to-heart hotel-room huddle in between matches. The senior-laden team not only traveled nearly 170 miles to show that it could compete with the best 2A volleyball teams in the state, it worked hard all season with this weekend in mind.

But as senior Isabella Merzoian described the meeting, the girls reminded each other how much they loved playing with one another. It wasn’t about any trophy. Instead, this weekend, this tournament was about playing with this group of girls as long as they could.

With their season on the line, the heart-to-heart session worked like a charm. Mark Morris won consecutive games over 13-seed Sedro-Woolley of the Northwest League in four sets by scores of 16-25, 25-16, 25-12 and 26-24 and over 8-seed White River by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-21 to advance to the trophy contest with 10-seed North Kitsap to decide seventh place.

“We just talked about our feelings, talked about the positives, encouraged each other, and really we gave compliments to everyone,” said Merzoian. “We realized how thankful we are for each other and no matter what, we’re playing for each other. That’s the most important thing. That’s when we’re most successful.”

In their final match of the season, and the last in the careers of seven seniors, the Monarchs carried over the energy and played crisp volleyball to close the book on the 2022 season with a win.

The Monarchs fought off a five-point Vikings’ comeback to close out the first set with a three-point advantage. Then in the second set, the Monarchs ran away with an easy win as the North Kitsap defense began to break down. The Vikings struggled with the serve-receive phase as well as with their block at the net.

The third set was much the same with the Monarchs taking 14-4 lead before eventually closing out the contest 25-19.

“It’s equal to what we did last year, but last year it took it us four sets to get it done and this time it took us three,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I think we played better with every match this weekend. This is a big stage, it’s a lot to overcome.”

After the team meeting, Hewitt said the main focus point heading into their evening match against Sedro-Woolley on Friday night on the dark side of the bracket was picking up the energy level. Communication on the court needed to improve, too, and by the second set it was clear that both elements had.

“The energy was our main focus point. Our talking point was, 'Is this how you want to end?’" relayed Hewitt. “These girls have been on this journey since fifth grade. It’s a lot of time and effort in your life to go out with a bitter pill. So they spent a lot of time (Friday) afternoon getting themselves back on track, and they came out ready to fight.”

Sedro-Woolley (13-9) didn’t make it easy on the Monarchs. The Cubs battled in the second set, closing the gap to 15-14 before a Reagan Wilkinson kill gave the Monarchs an 18-15 lead and keyed a 9-1 run to close out the set.

The Monarchs ran away with the third set, thanks in part to an eight-point service run from sophomore Analiz Birrueta en route to the 25-12 win. The Cubs bounced back to push the Monarchs to extra points in the fourth but consecutive attack errors gave Mark Morris the win.

Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs’ offense with 14 kills and two blocks. Wilkinson finished with 11 blocks at the net and Emma Fisher slammed nine kills. Merzoian contributed seven kills and senior setter Kendall Blondin delivered 29 assists.

On defense, libero Madi Noel led with 10 digs. Noel and Hallie Watson were nearly perfect in the serve-receive phase to keep the Monarchs’ in system all match long.

For Hewitt, the difference between the Day 1 matches was clear.

“Way better movement, way better communication,” Hewitt explained. “We talked better in the seams. It was just a completely different team. It was the team I am used to seeing."

That change started at the net where the Monarchs were able to find an advantage in the nightcap.

“Ali had a big night offensively for us and Reagan had so many blocks," Hewitt added. "Our net play was crisp. And them getting going really opens up our right side and our left side for more opportunities and gets our defense fired up."

The same held true for the three-set sweep of White River Saturday morning to reach the trophy round. The energy was up from the opening serve, communication was good and the Monarchs' serve-receive game was at the level it has been accustomed to seeing it.

White River, which lost to 9-seed Pullman in five sets then defeated 16-seed Black Hills in four sets, struggled with attack errors as it tried to hit around the Mark Morris block presented by Wilkinson, Millspaugh, Fisher and Blondin.

The Monarchs fell behind in the first set 12-9, before securing the lead at 16-15 and closing out the set 25-18. In the second, the Monarchs held a 15-5 lead as White River committed error after error offensively, eventually winning 25-16. The Hornets closed to within 23-21 in the third but never claimed a lead, falling in three by the score of 25-21.

Over the course of Saturday’s two matches, Blondin had 50 assists as she set up Millspaugh, who finished with 22 kills, and Fisher, who finished with 11 kills. Wilkinson had another 10 kills and 11 blocks.

On defense Noel had 25 digs and Hallie Watson added nine digs against the Vikings.

Merzoian struggled to find the right words to describe her feelings after her final match wearing the Mark Morris red and blue.

“It feels like triumph, that’s what it feels like to me,” Merzoian said. “Knowing all of the early mornings, the late nights, all the times spent in team bonding, everything has all paid off.”

On the other end, the Monarchs shot caller agreed.

“I’m incredibly proud of them. This is a big group of seniors. They completely changed the culture of this program, the younger girls look up to them," Hewitt said. "We’re excited for next year to build upon this progress and it starts with this amazing group of seniors. We owe them a lot."