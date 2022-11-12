2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris earns State berth with win over W.F. West at Districts

When the ball finally fell to the open floor of the W.F. West court to hand Mark Morris its 25th point and a third-set win, relief spread across the Monarchs. It was evident in their faces. The team clinched its second consecutive 2A State tournament berth by beating W.F. West in three sets, 25-14, 26-24 and 25-23.

Celebration from the Mark Morris players was muted, perhaps because the team expected to reach the tournament all year long after playing its way to the SunDome in 2021 and bringing so much experience back for the 2022 campaign. Or, perhaps because it was a day of mixed emotions due to the earlier three-set loss to 2A Greater St. Helens League champion Columbia River which again showed its dominance in a three-set sweep?

No matter the reason, the Monarchs appear to be saving their best celebrations for the big stage next week.

“It was nice to get the job done. I don’t think that we played our best today, but at the end of the day, a win is a win and we’ll take it,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said.

Mark Morris senior hitter Emma Fisher came into the season confident about her team’s potential. She celebrated the victory against the Bearcats, but that expectation of returning to the state tournament was in the back of her mind.

“We did it last year, so I was pretty sure we could do it again,” Fisher said. Fisher led her side with a .555 hitting rate in the loss to Columbia River with five kills and two blocks before sitting through much of the match versus W.F. West.

As coach Hewitt admitted, the Monarchs weren’t at their best versus W.F. West. The final two sets were very tight, with the second tied at 24-24, the Monarchs needed extra points to win and nearly did in the third. However, each time the Bearcats put the pressure on, the Monarchs didn’t wilt.

“They fought their hearts out (against Columbia River) and it didn’t go our way and had to try to forget it.," Hewitt said. "(We need to) find our connections again, find the joy. When they’re having fun, it’s a different level (they play at). You could just see. I mean it’s hard to come off a loss and play. It just is.”

According to Mark Morris senior libero Maddi Noel, the secret to overcoming adversity in crunch time is keeping things simple.

“I try to make it seem easier than it is,” Noel said.

Instead of thinking about winning the point, Noel just wants to make the right pass. Focusing on that simple task, something she’s done thousands of times in practice, takes the pressure out of the moment.

“In these tight moments, I know that we’ve practiced it a lot and that we can do it," Noel added.

The undefeated Rapids clinched their own State berth Saturday and improved to 19-0 by beating the Monarchs 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21. Columbia River simply plays as clean a game as you will find at the 2A level in 2022. They cover as much ground defensively as any team and they don’t beat themselves. Thus, the pressure is on the opponent to match that level.

So far, no team has.

The Monarchs battled for much of the first set. There were three lead changes and six ties through the early stage before the Rapids used a 14-6 run to close out the set 25-17.

In the second set, the Rapids were nearly flawless and the Monarchs weren’t nearly as sharp, suffering multiple service and hitting errors. The third set was tight again, with the Monarchs fighting back from a 16-10 deficit to 19-20 only to give away a point when they had the Rapids scrambling to recover from a well-placed shot. With a little breathing room up 21-19, Columbia River closed out the match.

Rapids’ sophomore hitter Sydney Dreves slammed a game-high 18 kills and added nine digs. Her sister Lauren Dreves, a 6-foot-1 junior hitter, added 17 kills and eight digs. Their senior setter Sophie Worden distributed 31 assists and had 10 digs on defense. Senior middle Taegen Benke blocked a team-high six shots.

For Mark Morris, the offense against the Rapids was led by junior Ali Millspaugh who delivered 10 well-placed kills and had a team-high five blocks. Isabella Merzoian added seven kills, a block and five digs. Noel, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2A Greater St. Helens League on Friday, was everywhere defensively. She delivered 20 digs and her teammate Hallie Watson eight digs and three kills. Senior setter Kendall Blondin had a strong all-around game with 23 assists, four kills, 10 digs and three blocks.

Noel expressed excitement for another opportunity at the State tournament in Yakima next weekend.

“I’m really excited for what we’re going to do at State,” said Noel. “I think playing new teams at State will definitely help us get better for Columbia River.”

Unsurprisingly, her coach agreed.

“It’s nice to have experience going in, know what to expect, know the flow, how things work, the court, how it will feel to play there,” Hewitt added. “Our goal is to finish better than seventh and hopefully we’ll be able to get that done.”

Mark Morris will begin play on Friday in the 2A State tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome..