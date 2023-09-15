WOODLAND — In a 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball match between two inexperienced varsity sides, Mark Morris took advantage of Woodland’s mistakes to net a 3-1 match win by scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-15, Thursday.

Evie Yanez, one of four varsity starters for Mark Morris who wasn’t on last year’s team, slammed a team-high 12 kills on 21 attempts to lead the Monarchs offense. Aliyah Yaple (another one of the four) added seven kills on 11 attempts with five aces from the service line. Yaple, Laney Frasier and Maddy Hetland were deadly from serve for Mark Morris. Each had at least five aces and one service run of four consecutive points or better over the course of the match. Frasier led the way with six aces.

“Just keeping them out of system, right? That’s the name of the game in high school volleyball,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “As much as possible, if we can keep the other side out of system so they can’t run their power, you have a better chance.”

It’s a season of transition for the Monarchs. There’s inexperience throughout the varsity roster and yet you can see the potential. Outside hitters Yaple and Yanez can both swing (and each play all six rotations) while the varsity tennis star, Maddy Hetland, is a force behind the service line with the way she can connect with her well-trained reach.

Hetland also plays all six rotations (the Monarchs might sub the least amount of any team in the 2A GSHL) and delivered multiple kills from her position on the back row.

“Ali (Yaple) had a really consistent match. Evie Yanez is a left-handed swinger from the right side. She’s so smart at seeing where those holes are,” Hewitt said. “We’ve been working on our offense and just connecting. In volleyball, it’s about timing and that connection. You need time to develop that. We’re kind of coming into that aspect.”

Mark Morris ran out to an 8-0 lead in the first set, taking advantage of the miscues from the Beavers in the serve-receive phase. Woodland is similarly inexperienced on the varsity level and at times during the match, the cohesion was missing.

The Monarchs cruised to a 25-17 win in the first set before losing a late lead in the second set to hand the momentum back to Woodland, playing on its home court. The Beavers mounted a comeback in the set on the back of a 10-0 service run by sophomore Jenna Starr to surge in front 24-18. The Monarchs were beset by return error after return error.

But after a reset between sets, Mark Morris shook off the loss and regained the momentum in the third set with a 14-3 run to claim a 20-12 lead in the set behind the dynamite serving of Hetland and Frasier. Their strong serves gave the Woodland back row fits all evening.

After taking the all-important third set, Mark Morris played confident volleyball in the fourth set to close out the match. Frasier was strong on defense where she led the Monarchs with 10 digs, Zoey Cole had nine digs and Adreana Coons, playing her first match of the season at libero, added seven digs. The defense was cleaner and the front row made fewer hitting errors.

Mark Morris held Woodland to a negative hitting percentage in Thursday’s win, the team’s third in a row after starting the season 0-2.

On the Woodland end, coach Marcy Gilchrist changed her starting lineup in Wednesday’s practice after looking at the numbers over the team’s first four matches. The result was a stark contrast to the efficient team Gilchrist saw Wednesday.

“We completely changed our lineup (Wednesday) in practice. It was fluid. It was solid,” said Gilchrist. “I think when you add the crowd and those other components (of a league varsity match), I probably don’t add enough pressure in practice and I need to do a better job of that. But the stats from previous games, drew up (this) lineup… I told them I always have to put the team first.”

Coach Gilchrist said Woodland student section's chanting affected Starr, who was moved up to a spot on the left pin.

“Jenna Starr has been our go-to person all season, so to see her shook, shook me a little bit. It makes me sad, because I don’t want to see her feel bad,” Gilchrist said.

Woodland was certainly out of sorts on its home floor. It made far more errors from the service line than it has through the first week of the season. As the team moves forward, it knows it must clean up the mistakes.

“We’ve been talking about our stats and what we’re doing; it’s not other teams beating us. We are making a lot of errors and not just one or two-point runs, it’s like four, five and six-point runs, and we don’t recover,” Gilchrist said. “Again, that’s stuff I need to build into my practices to strengthen them.

“These are great kids. … I just try to focus on the growth that we can have.”

Things don’t get easier for Woodland (1-4 overall, 1-3 league) as the team heads to Ridgefield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mark Morris (3-2) has a nonconference game at La Center on Monday at 7 p.m.