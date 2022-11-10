2A High School volleyball: Mark Morris bonks Black Hills to advance in Districts

Mark Morris accomplished the first step of its mission to return to the 2A State volleyball tournament with a three-set win over Black Hills in the opening match of the 2A District IV Tournament on Thursday night. The set scores from Myklebust Gymnasium were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18.

After somewhat of a slow start against a stout middle block presented by the Wolves, the Monarchs used a 17-3 run to eventually claim the opening set 25-18. Defense in the serve-receive phase was integral for Mark Morris.

“I was really impressed with our defense tonight. We worked really hard on defense at practice and I thought they just played outstanding,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I thought we out hustled Black Hills even going beyond the pole. They never gave up on any point.”

The defensive effort was once again led by senior libero Madi Noel who delivered 14 digs. She was all over the court, quite literally, in her impressive attempts to keep the ball off the floor.

“Madi is outstanding. We are incredibly lucky to have her,” Hewitt said. “She is, in my opinion, the best (defensive specialist) in the league.”

Always the humble team player, Noel shrugged off her efforts as just her contribution to help get the most out of her team.

“I just try to always do my best to keep the ball off the floor... because I always want to see my teammates do the best they can do,” Noel said. “And I think me getting the ball off the floor helps lead them to that.”

It certainly does.

Noel's senior teammate Isabella Merzoian delivered a team-high nine kills to lead the Monarchs' offense against a quality Black Hills squad. The Wolves entered the 2A district tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the Evergreen Conference after an 11-1 regular season earned it a share of the league title with Tumwater.

Ali Millspaugh had another strong game at the net for Mark Morris as well, finishing with seven kills and a team-leading seven blocks to go with nine digs. Senior Emma Fisher, who has played all season on a torn ACL, added five kills and two blocks. Setter Kendall Blondin dished out 20 assists to lead the Monarchs.

“When we play these big teams and they have big blocks – they had a triple block on us the whole time – our goal was to stay aggressive the whole time and we did that,” said Hewitt. “The girls on the pins stepped up to open our middle a little bit more. Mo Harris had a big game on the right side.”

After taking the first set, Mark Morris settled in and dominated Black Hills in the serve-receive phase. Since the final two weeks of the regular season when it played a marathon four-set match against Ridgefield, the Monarchs have found another level to their game. Their defense, passing and net play all looked sound on Thursday, and for a Wolves team that struggled with service and hitting errors, that combination spelled defeat.

“I think we are (peaking),” Noel said. “We’re getting better and better especially against the tougher teams and it’s really nice considering the time with Districts and playoffs."

Step two Mark Morris in its quest for a State tournament berth is a third meeting on the season with Columbia River on Saturday. The Rapids improved to 18-0 with a three set win over R.A. Long to set up the rematch.

Blondin, the Monarchs senior setter, said her team is confident heading into the match.

“I think we’re feeling good going into it because we played well against them the last two times we played them,” Blondin said. “We’ve been practicing specifically for that game because we assumed we would be playing them again and it’s really fun to play them.”

With their team playing its best volleyball at the moment, Noel said the Monarchs are focused on taking an early set off of River and then going from there.

“I really hope we can (beat Columbia River),” Noel added. “I want to think one set at first and then keep the momentum to try to get more. I really think we need to come out with a lot of energy.”

The semifinal match between the Monarchs and Rapids is set for 11 a.m., Saturday at Mark Morris High School with the winner earning a trip to Yakima as well as a place in the 2A District IV championship match. The loser will still have one more opportunity to punch a ticket to State on the dark side of the bracket Saturday afternoon.