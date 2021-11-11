2A District Volleyball: R.A. Long knocks off Black Hills

Once the Jills captured the momentum, they fed off of one another and kept strong runs alive with scrappy team play. When the Wolves would put together a run, the Jills weathered the storm and didn’t let them steal any sets. The close team bond develops on the court, but it has been fueled by the way the Jills interact off the floor.

“They really love each other,” Nailon said of her team’s ability to feed off momentum. “We had a morning team breakfast and we wrote appreciation post cards, so everyone said something nice… that’s them and that works for us. They’re able to focus in but still make it fun. You’ll never catch them tearing each other down, and that makes a difference.”

When RAL was on the attack, Jorden Williamson led the way with a team-high 11 kills. Ta was right behind her with 10 and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier added eight for the Jills. Miranda Bergquist fed the Jills’ hitters to the tune of 26 assists on the match.

Ta and Hopper made it tough on the wolves at the net with six blocks each for RAL.

This trip to Districts marks the Lumberjills’ first trip since 2014, after their opening victory, RAL sits just one win shy of a State berth.