2A District Volleyball: R.A. Long knocks off Black Hills

TUMWATER — R.A. Long walked into Tumwater High School with an upset in mind on Thursday, facing off against Black Hills, EvCo’s top seed at the 2A District IV Tournament. The Lumberjills needed the first set to find their groove, but once they did they took down the Wolves in four sets, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.
“We started off so slow, oh boy, but they came back in those last three and delivered the ball,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “One thing we did well was we dialed in on what they were doing,” Focusing on where their hitters were going to go on serve-receive and making sure we’re ready for that and being prepared.”
After the start, the Jills put the Wolves on their heels at the service line, forcing them out of system and giving RAL plenty of opportunities to attack as they shifted the momentum to their side of the floor.
“They just did such a good job in crucial serving moments,” Nailon said. “Danni (Hopper) and Y (Ta) going back to the line and Harli (Witham) did such a great job serving today. It’s nice what can happen when you’re dialed in.”
Witham led the Jills’ strong serving effort with 20 service points on the match with five aces. Hopper added 19 points with three aces and helped the Jills break off a 9-0 run during a crucial moment to help the Jills close out the third set. Ta had 18 service points and matched Witham with five aces.
Once the Jills captured the momentum, they fed off of one another and kept strong runs alive with scrappy team play. When the Wolves would put together a run, the Jills weathered the storm and didn’t let them steal any sets. The close team bond develops on the court, but it has been fueled by the way the Jills interact off the floor.
“They really love each other,” Nailon said of her team’s ability to feed off momentum. “We had a morning team breakfast and we wrote appreciation post cards, so everyone said something nice… that’s them and that works for us. They’re able to focus in but still make it fun. You’ll never catch them tearing each other down, and that makes a difference.”
When RAL was on the attack, Jorden Williamson led the way with a team-high 11 kills. Ta was right behind her with 10 and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier added eight for the Jills. Miranda Bergquist fed the Jills’ hitters to the tune of 26 assists on the match.
Ta and Hopper made it tough on the wolves at the net with six blocks each for RAL.
This trip to Districts marks the Lumberjills’ first trip since 2014, after their opening victory, RAL sits just one win shy of a State berth.
“Every word that you could think of that explains excitement,” Nailon said of her feelings after the match. “I’m just so excited for them.
RAL will face off with Ridgefield at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the semifinals where the Jills will look to slip the script after falling in both meetings to the Spudders during the regular season.
“We’ve just got to play and we’ve got to keep them out of system and not allow them to take the big swings close to the net,” Nailon said. “We’ve played Ridgefield so many times, we know what they do. We’re just ready, we’re ready for anything.”
But the Jills aren’t getting ahead of themselves. Most teams take things one game at a time, but the Jills aren’t even looking that far ahead.
“We don’t even look at games, we just look at points,” Nailon said. “We focus on first to 5, first to 10, first to 15, 20, 25. We did that today and it worked. Just focused on ‘We just need one more points.”