2A District Volleyball: Monarchs punch ticket to State at Jills' expense

Madi Noel had 35 digs to lead the defense in the back, while Millspaugh and Isabella Merzoian each added five blocks. Kendall Blondin dished out 34 assists.

But unlike the first two rivalry matchups this season, which ended in sweeps for Mark Morris, R.A. Long came out firing and drew first blood in a tightly-contested first set.

“R.A. Long is a great team,” Hewitt said. “They are a team that knows us well. Coach Whitney (Nailon) has coached a lot of my girls in club, she knows their tendencies, they play club together. They just know how the play us. They also play a very similar defense, so they know where those holes are. Whenever we play R.A. Long, it’s going to be a grind for both teams.”

On the RAL side of things, Y Ta had 11 kills and a pair of blocks. Kamia Tootoosis-Didier added 10 kills and six digs, Jorden Williamson had nine kills, five digs, and two blocks, and Danni Hopper had eight kills and a team-leading four blocks. Miranda Bergquist logged 31 assists.

Between the first and second sets, though, the Monarchs began to flip the switch.

“We needed to serve better,” Hewitt said. “We missed too many serves in that first set, and we hit out a little bit too much in that first set. We cleaned up the miscues, and we were able to pull ahead.”