2A District Volleyball: Mark Morris stays alive, eliminates Woodland

TUMWATER — Mark Morris bounced back after a tough opening-round loss to Tumwater to sweep Woodland in an elimination game at Tumwater High School on Thursday night. The Monarchs took down the Beavers 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 and now sit just a win shy of State.
“They had more confidence for longer,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said of the difference between games. “We really talked in that break about stepping up. We keep talking about it…they wanted to make that change.”
The Monarchs eliminated the mistakes that plagued them throughout their first match of the day, playing cleaner and keeping the momentum throughout the match.
“We made it through that whole first set with no hitting errors so that was exciting, that was a change,” Hewitt said. “We were able to clean up our D, which allowed us to pull it out.”
Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with 13 kills on offense while Ellie Weber added 11 of her own. Reagan Wilkinson and Ali Millspaugh both added six for MM. Kendall Blondin poured in a team-high 36 assists in the match.
Madi Noel led the MM defense with 24 digs and Hallie Watson added 20.
From top to bottom, the Monarchs were a much sharper team in the nightcap.
“I thought we did a lot of things really well,” Hewitt said. “We served tougher in that game and kept them out of system more. We had more energy for longer. We kept ourselves up and celebrated the little things…it just allowed us to play a more complete one.”
Mark Morris now looks ahead to its next game 1:30 p.m., Saturday, back at Tumwater High School. The Monarchs will play the loser of Saturday morning’s game between Ridgefield and R.A. Long for a right to go to the State Tournament.
“We need to just dial in our focus,” Hewitt said. “I think sometimes when you’re told a lot how good you are by other people, sometimes you believe in that and forget to fight. I think we kind of fell into that trap today and tomorrow we just get back to the basics.”
For the Beavers, their season comes to an end with the loss after having been swept in both of their matchups at the District Tournament. Despite the losses, the Beavers are looking at the season as a win.
“I feel like, for the season as a whole, we really just exceeded expectations,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We’ve got a young team, we only had two returners this year. We were replacing a lot of key players.”
Leanna Russell led the Beavers with 11 kills and also finished with 15 digs on defense. Sydney George added seven kills of her own for Woodland. Kristina Janosikoa finished the match with a team-high 16 assists to go along with 12 digs. Liz Hurn led the Beavers with 18 digs on the match.
Hutton said she was proud of the way the Beavers fought to earn their spot in the tournament and feels it will pay dividends in the future.
“Every single one of them stepped up, every single one of them wanted this and wanted a taste of what postseason was like,” she said. “So this was great for them to get that experience and now know what it takes.”
After finding their groove late in the year, the Beavers will look to take another step forward with the experience gained.
“I think we were able to see who was going to step up in what positions for us,” Hutton said. “So now we know and we have a better idea going into next year of what we’re working around. We’re going to be returning a lot of these players…we’ve got a good solid foundation.”