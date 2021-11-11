2A District Volleyball: Mark Morris stays alive, eliminates Woodland

Mark Morris now looks ahead to its next game 1:30 p.m., Saturday, back at Tumwater High School. The Monarchs will play the loser of Saturday morning’s game between Ridgefield and R.A. Long for a right to go to the State Tournament.

“We need to just dial in our focus,” Hewitt said. “I think sometimes when you’re told a lot how good you are by other people, sometimes you believe in that and forget to fight. I think we kind of fell into that trap today and tomorrow we just get back to the basics.”

For the Beavers, their season comes to an end with the loss after having been swept in both of their matchups at the District Tournament. Despite the losses, the Beavers are looking at the season as a win.

“I feel like, for the season as a whole, we really just exceeded expectations,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We’ve got a young team, we only had two returners this year. We were replacing a lot of key players.”

Leanna Russell led the Beavers with 11 kills and also finished with 15 digs on defense. Sydney George added seven kills of her own for Woodland. Kristina Janosikoa finished the match with a team-high 16 assists to go along with 12 digs. Liz Hurn led the Beavers with 18 digs on the match.