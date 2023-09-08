R.A. Long suffered a difficult three-set setback to Ridgefield on the court, but it was the loss of senior hitter Kamia Tootoosis-Didier in warmups prior to the game that left the true lasting impression.

Ridgefield won by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-17 in Thursday’s 2A Greater St. Helens League contest at the Lumberdome. Without Tootoosis-Didier, R.A. Long was forced to juggle its lineup and the team really had no answer for Lizzy Andrew, who delivered 13 kills and 10 aces to lead the Spudders offense. Ridgefield setter Callie Curran had 25 assists and six digs.

Tootoosis-Didier turned her ankle during a blocking drill in the pregame warmup routine when she came down on a teammate's foot. She was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment and X-rays immediately.

The injury and subsequent departure of their senior leader, who came into the game averaging a team-high 13 kills, left a wound that could be felt in the stands. No doubt it was felt on the court by an R.A. Long team that was ready for a battle and the chance to show it could play with the upper echelon teams of 2A GSHL.

“That’s a huge game. With Kamia averaging 13 kills a match, that’s a huge hole for us to fill,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “But our team did a good job filling in against the taller, stronger players (of Ridgefield). As far as the atmosphere, they reframed and focused on what they needed to do and that’s always a good sign of a mentally tough team.”

Nailon was left thinking about her star senior, who she’s coached all through high school and could be lost for the season.

“When it’s your senior season and you just worked your tail off? It makes me so sad,” Nailon said.

R.A. Long (2-1, 1-1 league) returns to the court at 7 p.m. Monday at home against King’s Way Christian.

Mark Morris falls to Columbia River

If Mark Morris hoped for a soft landing spot after being swept in its rivalry game at R.A. Long on Tuesday, it was severely disappointed to see the two-time defending state champions Columbia River find its way to Ted Natt Court on Thursday.

Columbia River picked up its second shutout in two games this season with a 25-15, 25-5 and 25-12 win over the Monarchs. Mark Morris hung with Columbia River early until the Rapids offense caught fire.

Aliyah Yaple led the Monarchs on both ends of the court. Yaple finished with eight digs to go with four kills and two blocks. Makenzie Henthorn added four digs, Laney Frasier had three and Zoey Cole had four kills.

“There are great teams and then there is Columbia River. They are likely going to win State for the third year in a row,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “The best you can do is hold on for as long as you can. We stayed with them in two sets until their offense exploded. I was excited about our scrappy defense and the fight we showed.”

Maddy Hetland added three kills for the Monarchs on offense.

“Zoey had a big night for us. Her sets were fantastic, her hits were amazing and her serves kept us competitive,” Hewitt said. “Aliyah showed a fearless offensive swing. She didn’t let the block stop her. Adreana Coons had a great serve/receive night tonight.”

Mark Morris (0-2 league) heads to Hudson’s Bay at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Calvillo, Beavers ace Hudson’s Bay

Behind the impressive 11 aces from Ashleigh Calvillo, the Woodland Beavers picked up their first 2A Greater St. Helens League win of the young season with a three-set victory at Hudson’s Bay on Thursday. The Beavers won by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-21.

Jenna Starr delivered 11 kills and Lily Wear dropped in seven while Brooke Hauge had 20 digs on the defensive end to lead Woodland. Setter Ava Johnson led the way with 12 assists.

“This team is starting to find their rhythm and apply what they are building on in practice,” Woodland coach Marcy Gilchrist said. “It was a needed rebound from our match earlier this week. I am so proud of their efforts.”

Woodland (1-1 league) will return to the court at noon Saturday at Fort Vancouver.

Toutle Lake sweeps Mossyrock

Toutle Lake kicked its season off in strong fashion with a three-set sweep of Mossyrock by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-14 in Thursday’s nonconference match.

Layni Brandhorst led the Fighting Ducks at the net with 10 kills and Ileigh Lynn added nine kills while Grace Hadaller chipped in seven kills.

“Kendal and Lainey Dean both had highlights as defensive players and Haylie Coder is another one that did awesome on defense,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “She dominated in her serve-receive passes. I was very happy with the way my girls played tonight.”

Toutle Lake (1-0 overall) returns to the court at 7 p.m. Monday when it hosts Napavine.

Kalama falls to La Center

The good vibes of a first career win in the opening game of the season for coach Rebecca Clark and her Kalama team were erased on Thursday night in a three-set loss to La Center in the nonleague contest.

La Center won by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-12 in Kalama.

Emily Capen led the Chinooks on offense with eight kills while contributing nine digs on defense. Setter Jacey Hutchinson provided 12 assists while defensive specialist Taylor Hoggatt had 13 digs. The Chinooks also got nine digs and three kills from Adylyn Davenport.

“We fought very hard tonight. I was proud of my girls. I saw a lot of heart and effort tonight,” Clark said. “La Center is very strong offensively and we really made them earn their points.”

Kalama (1-1 overall) faces another nonleague opponent in Woodland at 7 p.m. Monday on its home floor.

Mules swept by Willapa Valley

Wahkiakum played its second nonconference matchup in as many nights and suffered a second straight three-set loss. On Thursday, the Mules were out-pointed by Willapa Valley by scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-17.

“We showed growth on the floor tonight, it just wasn’t enough to take a set,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “Nonetheless, progress is progress. The standouts were Amirah Abdul-Kariem with an all-around solid game, Sam Dela Cruz in the setting position and Genevieve Fleming at the net.”

Wahkiakum (0-2 overall) heads to Naselle at 7 pm. Monday.

Columbians fall short versus Yamhill-Carlton

Rainier battled but fell short in a four-set defeat to Yamhill-Carlton in its league opener Thursday night. Yamhill-Carlton won by set scores of 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-14.

Delaney Fortelney finished with nine kills on 36 attempts to lead Rainier at the net. Lilli Dean contributed five kills and four blocks to the Columbians’ offensive attack.

“We came together in a big way tonight,” Rainier coach Angela Yeoman said. “For our first league match, the energy was up and the girls battled all the way to the end. Lacey Makinson had 13 assists while Charlotte Wheeler stepped in with seven assists. I’m proud of these ladies and can’t wait to see what they do this season.”

Rainer (1-5, 0-1 league) hosts Riverdale at 6 p.m. Monday.

Tigers fall to Gaston

Despite a lineup adjustment Clatskanie was swept by Gaston in three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-17.

Natalie Baker led the Tigers with seven kills and 10 digs. Clatskanie finished the match with 13 errors on serve.

"We again had to make last minute lineup adjustments as one of my starting middle blockers, Lacey Willis, had an unfortunate accident about an hour prior to catching the bus that left her unable to participate," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. "Lacey is a dominate force for us on the net and is also one of our top serve-receive passers. I have to give a huge shout out to sophomore Kaden Byrum for stepping up and playing the six middle rotations fresh off an ankle injury and out of her normal position."

Clatskanie heads to Mannahouse Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.