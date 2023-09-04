Mark Morris held its annual volleyball jamboree at Ted M. Natt Court, Saturday, where it finally had a chance to gauge the performance of its fresh, inexperienced roster which returns just two players from its seventh-place finish at the 2A state tournament last season.

MM coach Carmen Hewitt saw her Monarchs win three of four sets over the course of the four brief matches Saturday morning. Mark Morris topped Hudson’s Bay 25-20, Kalama 25-12, Toutle Lake 25-16 before falling to R.A. Long 25-16.

The early show of success was encouraging to see for last year's 2A GSHL coach of the year,

“I am really excited about the growth that we’ve had in eight days,” Hewitt said. “I think that our potential is really huge, we’re just trying to battle some consistency and confidence, right? We’re not a young team, but we’re not experienced.

Laney Frasier, the lone senior returner on the Mark Morris roster, finished the day with 21 assists. Frasier has settled into the role as lead setter for the Monarchs varsity squad, stepping in for the departed Kendall Blondin.

“There’s a lot of kids that can play all the way around, so it’s my job to find the pieces where they fit the best,” Hewitt noted.

While Frasier has been settling into that all-important role of No. 1 setter, she is still working with an entirely new mix of outside hitters. Ali Millspaugh, Reagan Wilkinson, Emma Fisher and Isabella Merzoian are all gone.

“That’s tough, right? Because a lot of offense in volleyball is built off of that connection with your setter and these girls have not been playing with their setters very long. Our connection is inconsistent,” acknowledged Hewitt. “Laney has just really stepped up with her setting and consistency in giving those balls.”

Among the corps of girls that will likely see time at the net are Maddy Hetland, who led the Monarchs with a dozen kills at the jamboree, along with Aliyah Yaple and sophomore Makenzie Henthorn. Yaple finished with seven kills and Henthorn added five through the four sets.

Hewitt spoke highly of both players after the day's action.

“Maddy Hetland has really stepped up," the Monarchs' coach said. "She’s got that tennis in her, so she has that long reach. She went to State in tennis, she’s a great athlete (and) she brings so much power to (our offense)."

Meanwhile, Henthorn proved she can really swing.

“She’s got a cannon on her,” Hewitt stated. “She’s got a cannon that can rival Kamia (Tootoosis-Didier) at R.A. Long – when it’s consistent.”

Mark Morris opens its season on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with the rivalry match against R.A. Long at The Lumberdome.

Lumberjills seek return to playoffs

Speaking of R.A. Long, Whitney Nailon’s veteran squad made its way across the lake for the jamboree in preparation for the true opening of its season against the Monarchs on Tuesday. The Jills finished 2-2 through the four short matches, edging Toutle Lake and Mark Morris by identical 25-15 scores, before falling to Hudson’s Bay (25-20) and Kalama (25-19).

Last season the Jills made the district playoffs by finishing fifth in the 2A GSHL. The 2023 roster features several returning starters including seniors Kamia Tootoosis-Didier and Harli Witham. Tootoosis-Didier led the Jills with 13 kills and five aces to go with three digs.

Lyla Khlee had seven assists and Jillian Woodruff finished with six assists and three kills for the Jills. Witham, meanwhile, posted four aces and three digs while settling into her new role as libero.

The 5-foot-5 Witham was a six-rotation player last season, but will be primarily used as the defensive specialist this year in the back line.

Tootoosis-Didier is a returning second-team all-league 2A GSHL player who plays bigger than her 5-foot-9 frame and has the potential to be as dangerous as any hitter in the league this season.

“Kamia is incredibly powerful and has really focused on being a well rounded player in the last year between high school and her club season,” Nailon said. “To be honest, as fun as it is to have her go up and smash a ball, watching her serve and play defense has been the most impressive.”

A newcomer that could raise the Jills game this season is freshman outside hitter Eve Huhta who can play on either side.

“We’re solid,” Nailon said. “The majority of (the roster) are four-year-varsity (players)… Our offense is getting better every day (and) our setters are working their tails off in practice every day.”

One area that really stood out to the Lumberjills' coach at the jamboree over in enemy territory was the serve-receive phase of defense.

“Serve/receive was really, really good today,” noted Nailon. “(The jamboree matches) went well. We definitely have areas of opportunity where we go hard, go hard and we miss the deep ball. We can work on that."

After finishing within shouting distance of a berth to the state tournament last season many of the Lumberjills spent the offseason in the gym.

“We were so close to State last year," Nailon noted. "They’re dialed in. They know what it takes. They know it’s not going to be easy.”

No it’s not.

The regular season starts on Tuesday with the Monarchs, while Columbia River and Ridgefield loom large on the horizon. The rest of the nine-team field, including Woodland, will be looking at locking down the final three playoff berths out of a crowded 2A GSHL field.

New coach, new roster in Kalama

The Chinooks enter the 2023 season with even more roster upheaval than that of their peers at Mark Morris. Over the offseason Kalama had to replace its head coach after long-time head coach Jeni O’Neil stepped down to coincide with the graduation of her daughter/setter.

Along with Rhegan O’Neil leaving the black and orange side, Kalama lost six seniors in total off its fourth-place 2B State team from last season. Alena Ross, Irene Martinez, Kendal Collins, Ella Capen and libero Bailey Drabek have all moved on.

New coach Rebecca Clark takes over an inexperienced squad that features five sophomores and two freshmen among the varsity dozen.

“We are a very young team. A lot of my starters are sophomores," Clark noted. "I have a freshman starter and a couple of juniors, but our dominant players are probably more so our sophomores, so it’s definitely a rebuilding year."

Kalama split its sets at Saturday’s jamboree, losing to Mark Morris and Toutle Lake, but edging R.A. Long and Hudson’s Bay.

“(The jamboree) set a good foundation for where we’re going to be, what we need to work on and where we’re at,” said Clark.

Chinooks to keep an eye on are sophomore outside hitter Emily Capen, Adylyn Davenport and libero Taylor Hoggatt. Capen led the way with 20 kills over the four jamboree sets and added 22 digs. Jacey Hutchinson finished with 34 assists and four aces while Davenport had 12 kills and 16 digs for the Chinooks.

“Luckily for me, I have coached a lot of these kids in club in the past, so I am familiar with them and their families, which has been a nice, easy transition,” Clark noted. “Our philosophy this year is to be super scrappy and dig, because we are offensively pretty small.”

Kalama will open its season on Tuesday at home versus Columbia Adventist at 7 p.m.