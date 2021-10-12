2A/1A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs sweep Panthers in dominant fashion

Rockets stay perfect with four-set win

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock volleyball team had two close sets and two blowouts Tuesday, but won one of the close ones to beat King’s Way Christian in four, 26-24, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13.

Coach Jeana Bayes said the Rockets had to overcome a couple of rough calls to grind out the first set, cruised through the second, and bounced back from a rough third to do the same in the fourth.

“We were able to create our own style and move the ball around so each player was able to capitalize on the type of play that they run best,” Bayes said. “When we were able to play strong and run the volleyball The Castle Rock Way, we were able to dominate the entire set.”

Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with 12 kills, and also put up 16 digs for the double-double. Sunshine Watkins, Kynsi Bayes, and Paige Kessler all stack up five kills of their own; Watkins added 18 digs, while Bayes and Kessler sent back three solo stuff blocks apiece.

Rhiannon Sibbett posted a team-high 19 digs, while Payton Ricketts had 11.

Currently the No. 1 1A team in the WIAA’s RPI metric, Castle Rock (9-0) is set to host Raymond — the No. 1 2B team — on Wednesday.

