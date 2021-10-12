2A/1A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs sweep Panthers in dominant fashion

The Mark Morris volleyball team earned its third sweep in a row Tuesday, taking care of Washougal 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 at Ted M. Natt Court.
“I could not have asked more from the girls tonight,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “They played amazing defense, and their coverage was outstanding.”
Madi Noel led the defensive effort with a team-high 20 digs. Emma Fisher and Hallie Watson both added 10, Kendall Blondin had eight, and Brooklyn Schlecht had seven. Noel also led the serve-receive game, finishing the night at 83%; Schlecht was second on the Monarchs at 78%.
On offense, Ellie Weber had 12 kills to lead the way, while Fisher and Reagan Wilkinson both had six. Isabella Merzoian finished with three, and Blondin and Mo Harris added two apiece.
“It is a compliment when the other team has specifically practiced how to keep you out of system,” Hewitt said. “However, we were able to be aggressive and put the ball away even when out of system. The girls played with heart and amazing teamwork.”
Blondin dished out 24 assists. At the service line, Fisher and Weber shared the team lead with three aces, and Blondin and Schlecht each added one.
Mark Morris (9-2) will aim to hit double-digits in the win column Thursday when it hosts Fort Vancouver.
Rockets stay perfect with four-set win
VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock volleyball team had two close sets and two blowouts Tuesday, but won one of the close ones to beat King’s Way Christian in four, 26-24, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13.
Coach Jeana Bayes said the Rockets had to overcome a couple of rough calls to grind out the first set, cruised through the second, and bounced back from a rough third to do the same in the fourth.
“We were able to create our own style and move the ball around so each player was able to capitalize on the type of play that they run best,” Bayes said. “When we were able to play strong and run the volleyball The Castle Rock Way, we were able to dominate the entire set.”
Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with 12 kills, and also put up 16 digs for the double-double. Sunshine Watkins, Kynsi Bayes, and Paige Kessler all stack up five kills of their own; Watkins added 18 digs, while Bayes and Kessler sent back three solo stuff blocks apiece.
Rhiannon Sibbett posted a team-high 19 digs, while Payton Ricketts had 11.
Currently the No. 1 1A team in the WIAA’s RPI metric, Castle Rock (9-0) is set to host Raymond — the No. 1 2B team — on Wednesday.