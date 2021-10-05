2A/1A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs sweep Bay decisively

The Mark Morris volleyball team sent Hudson’s Bay back to Vancouver in short order Tuesday, sweeping the Eagles 25-9, 25-10, 25-6 in a dominant showing from start to finish.
“I was impressed by how the girls played tonight,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “They kept the pressure on the whole time and never let up.”
The large gap allowed Hewitt to empty her bench and even throw in a couple of swing players from Mark Morris’ JV team. One, freshman Analiz Birrueta made her way onto the statsheet as one of four Monarchs to finish with 100% serve-receive on the night.
“All of our swing players were able to get touches while maintaining the same level of play. It is exciting to get the opportunity to give opportunities to different people at different times and still execute our game plan.”
Meanwhile, the usual suspects had a good showing themselves. Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with seven kills and was one of three — along with Emma Fisher and Ellie Weber — to rack up three aces.
Behind her, Isabella Merzoian had five kills, while Weber and Kendall Blonding finished with four apiece, and Mo Harris had three.
On the defensive side of things, Reagan Wilkinson led MM at the net with three blocks, while Madi Noel logged 12 blocks, Hallie Watson had 10, and Weber finished with eight.
In the middle of the offense, Blondin dished out 21 assists.
Mark Morris (7-2) will head south on Thursday to take on Woodland.
Lumberjills let Fort hang around, win in four
VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long volleyball team won on Thursday, but found itself wanting for more despite the result after a four-set victory at Fort Vancouver, 25-10, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20.
“In the second set, when we won, I was able to get in all of our subs, even our swing players, and it was fun and it was cool and exciting,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “Then it was not fun anymore in the third set.”
In that third set, with their starters back out on the court, the Lumberjills suddenly had a hard time putting the finishing touches on what had started out as a relatively fast and easy night.
“We went out there, we thought they were going to just roll over, and they didn’t,” Nailon said. “And you know what? They didn’t give it to us. We hit, and we just thought that they weren’t going to deliver the ball back to us, and they did, every single time. We just didn’t play to win. “
Suddenly with blood drawn on both sides, the Lumberjills managed to right the ship just in time to avoid the necessity of a fifth set.
No matter how it happened, the win gives R.A. Long four 2A GSHL victories in a row, a season after hitting four league wins total was a benchmark for the future in itself.
Danni Hopper led the Lumberjills with 14 kills, three digs, three aces, and five blocks. Y Ta put up a complete statline of her own, logging 11 kills, five digs, two aces, and two blocks.
Miranda Bergquist passed out 31 assists.
R.A. Long (6-3) will play at Hockinson on Thursday.
“I really think that Thursday, they’re going to be a little more focused on getting the job done,” Nailon said.
Beavers swept by Spudders
WOODLAND — The Woodland volleyball team got its first crack at Ridgefield since last winter’s 2A District finals, but the Spudders came up with the win on the road Tuesday, beating the Beavers 25-13, 25-12, 25-8.
Leanna Russell and Sydney George led Woodland’s offense with four kills apiece; Russell added four assists, seven digs, and two aces.
Elizabeth Hurn put up 13 digs to lead the defense.
Woodland (3-4) will host Mark Morris on Thursday.
Rockets stay perfect
LA CENTER — The Castle Rock volleyball team made it seven wins in a row to start the season, taking care of La Center in three sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.
“I was so proud of how we controlled the pace of the game the entire match,” coach Jeana Bayes said. “Our serving was spot on tonight and we were able to move the serve around to keep their perfect passes at a minimum.”
Brooke Wirkkala put up a team-high nine kills, added 12 digs, and served for 10 points at the line. Sunshine Watkins had six kills and matched Wirkkala on 12 digs. Kynsi Bayes racked up five kills of her own, and Rhiannon Sibbett added 11 digs.
Castle Rock (7-0) will put its perfect record on the line again Thursday, when Seton Catholic comes to town.