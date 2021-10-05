2A/1A Volleyball roundup: Monarchs sweep Bay decisively

In the middle of the offense, Blondin dished out 21 assists.

Mark Morris (7-2) will head south on Thursday to take on Woodland.

Lumberjills let Fort hang around, win in four

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long volleyball team won on Thursday, but found itself wanting for more despite the result after a four-set victory at Fort Vancouver, 25-10, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20.

“In the second set, when we won, I was able to get in all of our subs, even our swing players, and it was fun and it was cool and exciting,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said. “Then it was not fun anymore in the third set.”

In that third set, with their starters back out on the court, the Lumberjills suddenly had a hard time putting the finishing touches on what had started out as a relatively fast and easy night.

“We went out there, we thought they were going to just roll over, and they didn’t,” Nailon said. “And you know what? They didn’t give it to us. We hit, and we just thought that they weren’t going to deliver the ball back to us, and they did, every single time. We just didn’t play to win. “