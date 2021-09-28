2A/1A Volleyball roundup: MM swept by Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Fresh off of a win at last Saturday’s Monarch Challenge, the Mark Morris volleyball team couldn’t quite get over the hump to pull the upset Tuesday, losing to Ridgefield in three sets, 26-24, 25-7, 25-21.
“The girls fought hard and did a lot of great things,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “They were scrappy, covered well, and played out of system well. I’m proud of their effort and tonight.”
Hewitt nearly had even more to be proud of, as her side went out and nearly shocked the defending district — and 2A state — champs in the first set, before the Spudders came back to take it.
“That took the air out of us in the second set,” Hewitt said. “But we fought back in the third and made it competitive.”
Ellie Weber led the Monarchs with an 11-kill, 14-dig double-double.
“Ellie had a huge game for us,” Hewitt said. “She was our go-to and really played well in the front row.”
Rounding out the offense, Isabella Merzoian had four kills, Emma Fisher and Kendall Blondin had three apiece, and Reagan Wilinson and Ali Millspaugh both had two to go along with four blocks.
Blondin dished out 20 assists to every spot in the Monarch attack.
“She has been an offensive weapon as well as a great ball distributor,” Hewitt said.
On the defensive side of things, Madi Noel put up 28 digs, while Hallie Watson had 16 and Fisher matched Weber with 14.
Mark Morris (6-2) will get a full week off before it hosts Hudson’s Bay on Oct. 5.
Rockets sweep Bruins
CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team returned to 1A play with a win, downing White Salmon 25-18, 25-15, 25-5.
“Tonight was another fantastic match for Castle Rock volleyball,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said. “We came out a little sluggish but dominated the rest of the first (set) and never looked back. The entire team was able to connect and run plays and the defense really moved well tonight.”
Brooke Wirkkala put up 12 kills to pace the Rocket offense. Paige Kessler added seven kills.
Samantha Farland racked up 20 assists.
Castle Rock’s (6-0) Thursday matchup against Hoquiam has already been canceled; the Rockets are next set to play at La Center on Oct. 5, but are looking for a replacement match.