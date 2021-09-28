2A/1A Volleyball roundup: MM swept by Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Fresh off of a win at last Saturday’s Monarch Challenge, the Mark Morris volleyball team couldn’t quite get over the hump to pull the upset Tuesday, losing to Ridgefield in three sets, 26-24, 25-7, 25-21.

“The girls fought hard and did a lot of great things,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “They were scrappy, covered well, and played out of system well. I’m proud of their effort and tonight.”

Hewitt nearly had even more to be proud of, as her side went out and nearly shocked the defending district — and 2A state — champs in the first set, before the Spudders came back to take it.

“That took the air out of us in the second set,” Hewitt said. “But we fought back in the third and made it competitive.”

Ellie Weber led the Monarchs with an 11-kill, 14-dig double-double.

“Ellie had a huge game for us,” Hewitt said. “She was our go-to and really played well in the front row.”

Rounding out the offense, Isabella Merzoian had four kills, Emma Fisher and Kendall Blondin had three apiece, and Reagan Wilinson and Ali Millspaugh both had two to go along with four blocks.

Blondin dished out 20 assists to every spot in the Monarch attack.