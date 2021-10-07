2A/1A Volleyball roundup: Lumberjills sweep Hawks with authority.

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The R.A. Long volleyball team gave coach Whitney Nailon a lot more to be happy about Thursday than in their week’s opener, sweeping Hockinson 25-13, 25-14, 25-19 in 2A GSHL play.
“Way better than Tuesday, I’ll tell you that,” Nailon said.
Coming off of a four-set win over Fort Vancouver where the Lumberjills let the Trappers hang around longer than they should have, the focus for RAL was on keeping the pressure on the whole way through, and the only thing that let the Hawks reach 15 points in a set was a brief spell of one-way bounces in the third that the Jills quickly quashed.
“We had a little bit of a momentum killer, we got aced a few times, but we bounced back,” Nailon said. “It was good. “It was really good.”
R.A. Long’s success started at the service line; the Lumberjills racked up 11 aces across three sets, led by four from Y Ta, three out of Harli Witham, and two from Danni Hopper.
Ta also led the Lumberjills with nine kills, while Kamia Tootoosis-Didier had eight, Jorden Willamson finished with seven, and Hopper added six. Witham led the way with eight digs and Ta had seven.
Miranda Bergquist logged 27 assists over the course of the three sets.
Many of those assists — and the resultant kills — came from out-of-system plays, which had played a big role in the Lumberjills’ dry spell at Fort Vancouver two days ago.
“We’ve been working on it all season, but we haven’t been efficient at it,” Nailon said. “We finally got it tonight, and that makes a big difference. You’re out of system a good chunk of the time, so you have to be good out of system.”
One game into its second trip through the 2A GSHL, R.A. Long sits at 7-3, and 4-3 in league. Now, the Lumberjills will get a week off to get ready a three-game gauntlet against the three teams it’s lost to — Columbia River, Ridgefield, and Mark Morris — in a row, starting with a road date with the Rapids next Thursday.
Monarchs take down Beavers
WOODLAND — The Mark Morris volleyball team swept Woodland for the second time this season, downing the Beavers 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 on Thursday.
“We played really well tonight,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Four Monarchs finished in double-digits for digs, flying around the court to keep the ball off the ground. Libero Madi Noel led the way with 17, while setter Kendall Blondin had 13 and Emma Fisher and Halli Watson both added 11. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Schlecht paced the serve-receive effort with 100% passing.
“We were scrappy, covered well, and were aggressive out of system,” Hewitt said.
Rounding out the defensive night for the visitors, Reagan Wilkinson had five blocks.
Wilkinson shared the offensive lead as well for MM, as both she and Ellie Weber finished with six kills. Fisher and Isabella Merzoian both had five, Blondin finished with four, and Mo Harris logged three.
At the service line, Fisher had 20 service points and four aces. Blondin added three aces, and Noel put up two.
Woodland (3-5) will take on Hudson’s Bay on Monday, while Mark Morris (8-2) will host Washougal on Tuesday.
Rockets keep winning
CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team started the second half of its regular season in style, sweeping Seton Catholic at home 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 to stay perfect on the season.
“The girls really gelled together tonight and made some fantastic plays,” coach Jeana Bayes said.
Hannah Coleman led a balanced offensive effort with seven kills; behind her, Brooke Wirkkala, Kynsi Bayes, and Paige Kessler all finished with six.
Samantha Farland dished out 23 assists, and Laynee Logan led the defense with seven digs.
“All 13 athletes saw court time and we didn’t miss a beat,” Bayes said. “I am proud of our determination and effort and our ability to trust new line ups.”
Castle Rock (8-0) will back on the court next Tuesday against King’s Way in Vancouver.