2A/1A Volleyball roundup: Lumberjills sweep Hawks with authority.

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The R.A. Long volleyball team gave coach Whitney Nailon a lot more to be happy about Thursday than in their week’s opener, sweeping Hockinson 25-13, 25-14, 25-19 in 2A GSHL play.

“Way better than Tuesday, I’ll tell you that,” Nailon said.

Coming off of a four-set win over Fort Vancouver where the Lumberjills let the Trappers hang around longer than they should have, the focus for RAL was on keeping the pressure on the whole way through, and the only thing that let the Hawks reach 15 points in a set was a brief spell of one-way bounces in the third that the Jills quickly quashed.

“We had a little bit of a momentum killer, we got aced a few times, but we bounced back,” Nailon said. “It was good. “It was really good.”

R.A. Long’s success started at the service line; the Lumberjills racked up 11 aces across three sets, led by four from Y Ta, three out of Harli Witham, and two from Danni Hopper.

Ta also led the Lumberjills with nine kills, while Kamia Tootoosis-Didier had eight, Jorden Willamson finished with seven, and Hopper added six. Witham led the way with eight digs and Ta had seven.

Miranda Bergquist logged 27 assists over the course of the three sets.