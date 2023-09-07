One day after an emotional win over rival Mark Morris in three sets, R.A. Long returned to the court in Cathlamet where it dominated its hosts in three sets. The Jills beat Wahkiakum by scores of 25-2, 25-17 and 25-5 in the non-conference matchup Wednesday.

Jillian Woodruff delivered 15 assists and five kills and senior outside hitter Kamia Tootoosis-Didier slammed seven kills to lead the Jills offense. Setter Lyla Khlee had 16 assists and two kills.

“This was a great opportunity to dial in our offense and get more touches in preparation for Ridgefield (Thursday),” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said.

R.A. Long (2-0, 1-0 league) hosts Ridgefield at 7 p.m. at the Lumberdome. Wahkiakum (0-1 overall) will play Willapa Valley at home at 7 p.m.

Logan, Castle Rock open with win

Behind the eight kills of senior hitter Laynee Logan, Castle Rock defeated W.F. West in three sets in its opening match of the season Wednesday by scores of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-16.

Bailey Sibbett had seven kills and Gracie Sibbett added three kills. Senior setter Kynsi Bayes delivered 18 assists and four kills. Halle Hill had 13 assists.

Castle Rock (1-0) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kalama.