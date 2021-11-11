1B Volleyball state: Naselle scares No. 1 Oakesdale but can't pull off upset

YAKIMA — A long, long Day 1 at the Yakima Valley SunDome nearly ended with the story of the day, but after coming roaring back to throw No. 1 Oakesdale on the ropes, the Naselle volleyball team couldn’t cash in on a golden chance and fell in four sets 25-16, 24-26, 29-27, 25-15 in the second round of the 1B state tournament.

“I think it was a competitive game, it was fun, and we scared them a little bit,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.

Tied at 1-1 in the third set, the Comets pulled off an 8-1 run to turn a 17-16 deficit into set point at 24-18. But with the chance to go up 2-1 on the top-seeded squad in the tournament, Naselle couldn’t get that one last point, giving up six straight points to tie the game at 24-24. Then, the Nighthawks fought off set points at 25-24, 26-25, and 27-26, before turning around three straight points to take the set, and with it, all of the mojo.

“Our girls were still hungry, they were still pumped up because they did a lot of good things in that third set,” Wirkkala said. “But I do think whoever won that third set was gonna win. That momentum carried over to the next set, and it made it difficult to get anything together.”