1B Volleyball state: Naselle scares No. 1 Oakesdale but can't pull off upset

YAKIMA — A long, long Day 1 at the Yakima Valley SunDome nearly ended with the story of the day, but after coming roaring back to throw No. 1 Oakesdale on the ropes, the Naselle volleyball team couldn’t cash in on a golden chance and fell in four sets 25-16, 24-26, 29-27, 25-15 in the second round of the 1B state tournament.
“I think it was a competitive game, it was fun, and we scared them a little bit,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.
Tied at 1-1 in the third set, the Comets pulled off an 8-1 run to turn a 17-16 deficit into set point at 24-18. But with the chance to go up 2-1 on the top-seeded squad in the tournament, Naselle couldn’t get that one last point, giving up six straight points to tie the game at 24-24. Then, the Nighthawks fought off set points at 25-24, 26-25, and 27-26, before turning around three straight points to take the set, and with it, all of the mojo.
“Our girls were still hungry, they were still pumped up because they did a lot of good things in that third set,” Wirkkala said. “But I do think whoever won that third set was gonna win. That momentum carried over to the next set, and it made it difficult to get anything together.”
From there, it was more or less clinical; Nighthawks revved the engine up to full speed, and the Comets had few answers in a one-sided fourth, though the Comets had more than a few questions regarding potential lifts and sets from the chest.
“In a close game, those points matter,” Wirkkala said. “If we’re losing by seven, it’s fine. But it’s a momentum-killer.”
Naselle’s run in the third closely resembled its second set. After dropping the first set largely due to one big run, the Comets stayed within striking distance then entire second, before rolling off three straight points to tie it at 23-23. The Nighthawks got one back to get set point, but in the clutch, Naselle fed Kaylin Shrives over and over, and in quick succession the junior tied the score, gave the Comets set point, and converted it to even the match.
“Kaylin, she was awesome,” Wirkkala said.
The loss sends Naselle to the fifth-place bracket. The Comets will take on Neah Bay at 9:45 a.m.; a win will send them to the fifth-place game, while a loss will end their season.